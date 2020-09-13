Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Ultra-Soft Sweater the Perfect Lightweight Layer for Fall

Chances are, after months of social-distancing at home, you’re tired of wearing the same knit sweaters over and over while lounging around the house or running errands. Luckily, Amazon shoppers say adding the Kirundo Pullover Cowl Neck Sweater to your rotation will help switch up your fall wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Made from a super soft viscose blend material, the pullover sweater boasts a slim fit and a longer hemline that covers your backside — preventing you from feeling overexposed. So it makes sense that many shoppers say it’s a great option to wear with leggings.
The cozy topper comes in nine different styles ranging from classic solid colors to trendy tie-dye prints. But the one feature that sets it apart from the other sweaters hanging in your closet is the unique cowl neckline with a zipper detail, which customers say gives it a cool high-fashion feel.
“I cannot say enough positive things about this top,” said one shopper. “It has a very slimming effect on and who doesn’t want that? I’ll definitely be wearing this quite a bit. This is adorable and can be worn dressed up or down. I will be using it to wear to my office job as it is dress appropriate. I love how it fits and brings my curves out.”
“I thought this sweater would be a cute, fun transition from summer to fall and it totally is,” wrote another. “It’s a good length, kind of on the longer side so it covers my bum when I’m wearing leggings, which I like. It’s super lightweight and comfortable! The tie dye is really bright and fun as well, which I also love!”
Not only is the top-rated sweater stylish, flattering, and comfortable, but some reviewers say it even looks and feels more expensive than it is. The high-quality pullover can be yours for as little as $18, depending on which style and size you choose, and all colorways are under $28. Shop one for yourself below.
