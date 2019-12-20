This $28 Pullover on Amazon Has Shoppers Raving About How ‘Nice and Warm’ It Is

Image zoom

Hopefully you’ve gotten your holiday shopping out of the way (if you haven’t, there are tons of last-minute gifts you can still order), and it’s finally time to treat yourself. We know that shopping for yourself can actually be harder than shopping for others, especially if you’re on a budget, so we found something cute that’ll keep you cozy for under $30.

While you may or may not own a sherpa pullover yet (it is the “it” item of the season, after all), this stylish fleece from Kirunodo is just too good to pass up. The pullover comes in sizes small to extra large and five colors that each have plaid or leopard trimming around the collar, pockets, sleeve cuffs, and hem. Shoppers say they’re surprised at the quality of the $28 top, raving that it’s “crazy soft,” comfortable, and very warm.

“Super cute and cozy at a great price point. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it and questions about where I got it,” one reviewer wrote.

Customers note that the Kirundo Fleece Sweatshirt is a bit oversized, but still “fits true to size and is flattering without being tight.” If you want a more fitted look, you may want to size down.

You can also snag a few other equally cute pullovers from the same brand, including this fluffy side-zip option that’s been popular amongst Instagram influencers.

As one reviewer put it: “Do not hesitate to get this if you’re on the fence!”