It’s May, which means wedding season is in full swing, and we bet your social calendar is pretty packed with various events right now. Same goes for celebrities. It was a busy weekend for stars and wedding-related activities in Hollywood. Now, we’re taking the time to analyze three outfits, worn by three different stars to three different bridal occasions.

First up, Kim Kardashian‘s Paris-themed bridal shower. The reality star selected a white knee-length dress with front buttons, a beaded halter and silver pumps for her party at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills Saturday. (Click here to see inside snaps from the photo booth!) The dress reminds us of a Lanvin design, completing a string of Lanvin looks for the star (see here and here), which (hint hint!) might be a clue to her wedding dress designer.

Next, George Clooney and fiancée Amal Alamuddin celebrated their engagement in Malibu Sunday at Cafe Habana, a restaurant owned by Clooney pal Rande Gerber, who is also Cindy Crawford’s husband. The party was low key (guests played karaoke!), and so was Alamuddin’s ensemble: a neon green t-shirt featuring a bedazzled skull wearing a bow, plus a black cardigan, floral shorts and wedges. So not what we imagine a high-powered lawyer wearing to her engagement party to the most eligible bachelor in the world!

Lastly, Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale attended a friend’s wedding together in Palm Springs, Calif., in a very Gwen, very non-traditional wedding look — a black fit-and-flare mini and knee-high peep-toe boots, both L.A.M.B. And we don’t blame the singer (who welcomed her third son Apollo Bowie Flynn two months ago) for wanting to show off her impressive post-baby body.

What do you think of these three outfits? Were they suitable for each occasion? Which one is your favorite? Share your thoughts below.