Kimora Lee Simmons Designed Her Daughter's Prom Dress

While you may not have seriously thought about her since her days on Life in the Fab Lane, Kimora Lee Simmons has long been a fashion world phenomenon. Not only did she begin her career in modeling at the age of 14, signing an exclusive contract with Chanel, but she then went on to become the CEO and Creative Director of her then husband Russell Simmons‘ fashion line, Baby Phat, helping to define the look of the millennium, and in just 2015, she relaunched her eponymous high-end sportswear line KLS. So given her impressive resume, it should come as no surprise that when it came to her daughter’s prom dress, there’s only one designer she could trust with the job — herself.

Kimora shared a photo of her daughter Ming Lee headed off to prom on Twitter and Instagram showing the teen posing alongside a car with her date. The designer and mother of four captioned the shot, “OMG!! My baby’s going to PROM! You look great #minglee! Have a great time! oh, and mama made this dress! And I made that beauty that’s wearing it!😍”

The dress in question is a very on-trend champagne colored slip dress with a deep-V neckline, a crossed spaghetti strap back and a thigh-high slit. And the best part about this dance-ready look? It can be a part of your own wardrobe. As Kimora wrote on Instagram, “We made this champagne silk slip dress for the beautiful @mingleesimmons. it’s called the “ming ming” it’s in my latest collection…” Proof that sometimes it pays off to have a fashion designer in the family.