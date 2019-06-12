These Beach Cover Ups Will Make You Feel like a “Bohemian Goddess” — and Amazon Has a Ton Starting at Just $12

You’ve seen them on celebrities and all over Instagram — sheer kimono-inspired cardigans and dusters are everywhere right now and if you want to get in on the summer trend, Amazon has plenty of affordable styles to add to your closet.

Tons of A-listers and influencers (we’re looking at you Ciara, Olivia Munn, Joanna Gaines, and Something Navy blogger Arielle Charnas) have all worn the versatile piece. Follow their lead and wear the lightweight layer with summery dresses, jeans and t-shirts, or beachside as a swimsuit cover up — they can be paired with almost anything and come in tons of fun and colorful prints. What’s more, you can copy the look with some of Amazon’s most popular styles that start at just $12.

Celebs aren’t the only ones wearing the new summer staple — Amazon shoppers love them too, calling them a “great addition” to your wardrobe and a summer “must-have.” The universally flattering piece works for every figure and thanks to its roomy shape, beautifully complements growing baby bumps, too.

Ready to stock your closet with the breezy top? Here are six of the most popular kimono-inspired cardigans and dusters you can get on Amazon according to its fashion best-sellers chart and customer reviews.

Hibluco Women’s Sheer Chiffon Long Kimono Cardigan

Amazon

This long and eye-catching beauty adds a touch of drama to any outfit with 27 different vibrant patterns and prints to choose from. “I love dusters and this one is a wonderful addition to my summer wardrobe,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s a versatile piece that works as the perfect cover-up over jeans or a strapless dress. I felt like a bohemian goddess as the duster waved in the wind behind me as I walked.”

Buy It! Hibluco Women’s Sheer Chiffon Long Kimono Cardigan, $11.99–$19.99; amazon.com

Shermie Women’s Floral Crochet Kimono Cover Up

Amazon

This boho, crochet-style robe comes in 10 gorgeous shades from classic black and white to vibrant pink and turquoise, and adds a fun touch of texture to any outfit for a beach trip, music festival, or summer party.

Buy It! Shermie Women’s Floral Crochet Kimono Cover Up, $19.99; amazon.com

Ella Moon Women’s Serena Fringe Kimono

Amazon

This pretty, tassel-trimmed style comes in three floral prints and looks just as gorgeous with a swimsuit as it does your favorite little black dress. The lightweight top takes up almost no space in your suitcase and goes with everything, making it the perfect piece to pack for your next vacation.

Buy It! Ella Moon Women’s Serena Fringe Kimono, $33.10–$54.50; amazon.com

Olrain Women’s Print Sheer Loose Kimono Cardigan

Amazon

Short and sweet, this super lightweight, oversized style is an Amazon best-seller that’s racked up over 1,900 five-star reviews. Get it in one of 34 solid colors or prints, several of which feature fun fringe on its hemline that make it feel a little extra special.

Buy It! Olrain Women’s Print Sheer Loose Kimono Cardigan, $12.99–$18.99; amazon.com

Relipop Women’s Sheer Chiffon Kimono Print Cardigan

Amazon

With 42 prints and patterns from fun florals to animals prints, you’re bound to find one that suits your aesthetic. The loose, short-sleeve style is just the thing to wear out when temperatures soar this summer. And if you’re after something a little different, go for one of their lace-trimmed designs.

Buy It! Relipop Women’s Sheer Chiffon Kimono Print Cardigan, $14.99–$18.99; amazon.com

Ailunsnika Women Sexy Print Open Front Kimono Cardigan Loose Beach Cover Up Dress

Amazon

Showcase your waist in this figure-flattering style, which comes in 44 various designs, and features an attached belt that you can knot or leave open. Shoppers love its comfortable construction, as well as its striking shape and sleeves.

Buy It! Ailunsnika Women Sexy Print Open Front Kimono Cardigan Loose Beach Cover Up Dress, $18.99; amazon.com