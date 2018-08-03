Kim Zolciak/Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann loves her lip injections — and she’s not going to let Instagram haters get in the way of that.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, shared a series of selfies of herself and her 4-year-old daughter Kaia on Thursday, noting that she can’t believe that Kaia is starting pre-K. But followers were quick to notice Kim’s enhanced pout, which she admits is the result of lip injections — a treatment that she doesn’t plan on quitting anytime soon.

Although some commenters praised her plump look, others criticized Zolciak-Biermann’s pout.

“Beautiful…but Kim your [sic] such a gorgeous woman you don’t need the lip fillers,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

But Zolciak-Biermann quickly stood up for herself, responding, “I love them for now,” along with a heart emoji. In another comment above it, she also hints that the lip color she’s wearing is from her own line, “coming soon.”

The star also defended herself in the comments section of a selfie two weeks prior, after a follower stated that the look was her “nightmare.”

Zolciak-Biermann replied, “don’t worry sweetie you don’t stand a chance to be as beautiful as me.”

The reality star and her family have dealt with negativity on social media in the past, and her daughter Brielle, 21, recently had a clap-back of her own regarding her lips.

Brielle responded to a series of hateful comments about her pout back in March, writing, “My lips do not look good in photos. I f—ing get it. I’m really over y’all saying this as if I’ve never seen/heard it. I’m not changing them — whether it looks good to you or not.”