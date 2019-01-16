Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 40, Rocks a Thong Bikini in a Sexy Sunset Shot: 'My Favorite Place'

Joelle Goldstein
January 15, 2019 11:38 PM

The sun may be setting, but Kim Zolciak-Biermann is turning up the heat!

Late Monday evening, the Don’t Be Tardy star posted a sexy photo to Instagram from one of her recent tropical vacations.

In the shot, which was taken from behind, Zolciak-Biermann, 40, flaunts her toned booty in a thong bikini — seen ever-so-slightly from the shadowy lighting — and stares out at the sunset over the waters.

Though the mom of six captioned the photo, “My favorite place 🌊” but did not say where the scenic shot was actually taken.

Zolciak-Biermann is no stranger to bikini snaps. The reality star has shared numerous revealing photos on her social media, from her red hot poolside shoot (taken by her 5-year-old son Kane) to her sexy vacation getaway snapshots with her signature backside pose.

Her recent photo may have been from during her 40th birthday celebration in May when she shared a similar photo which featured the reality star paddle boarding in the golden hour.

“These last 48 hrs have been a dream!” the mother of six wrote on Instagram alongside the shadowy photo. “Party with family and friends and now the beach for a short getaway 😍 #ThisIs40Baby #YouAreWhatYouThink.”

On that vacation, Zolciak-Biermann provided fans with plenty of revealing photos, including a gallery of shots showing her modeling a white thong bikini taken by husband Kroy Biermann.

But it’s not just her own bikini bod that Zolciak-Biermann enjoys showing off. The star has also loves to share snaps of her husband in his Speedo.

In August she shared a series of snaps of him rinsing off in an outdoor shower wearing his one-piece writing, “Yes please! For the love of God!”

At one point, the reality star even posted a censored NSFW one of Kroy, 33, in his Speedo on the beach.

Most recently, the two packed only their skimpiest suits for a romantic getaway together and snapped a pic poolside.

“Private beach 🏝 baby! My favorite place on earth,” Kim captioned the photo. “Love your speedo Hunni bunni!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

The couple married in November 2011 and share four children together: twins Kaia and Kane, 5; Kash, 6; and Kroy Jagger, 7. Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters from a previous relationship in 2013: Brielle, 21, and Ariana, 17.

