Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has a New Wig Style That Will Look Familiar to Legally Blonde Fans
Her wig has never looked better
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s hair is legendary for many reasons. She notoriously wears wigs (and loves them so much she treats them like her own children) which sparked one of NeNe Leakes’ infamous taglines (“go to sleep, wig!”) and the most shocking fight of Real Housewives of Atlanta — when Sheree Whitfield dared grab Kim’s wig right off her head. But out of all her most memorable wig moments, she managed to one-up herself on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night when she channeled the iconic “Paulette Bonafonté” style.
It’s been 15 years since Legally Blonde’s Bonafonté’s signature half-up high pony hit the screen, but Zolciak-Biermann successfully resurrected the look with her take on the perky pony with long loose waves.
When we stopped and stared at it, the resemblance is so uncanny between Elle Wood’s beloved manicurist and the Don’t Be Tardy star. Both love their full lips (though, Zolciak-Biermann admitted on the show she uses lip fillers) and they both have hot husbands (Paulette and the UPS guy still give us #relationshipgoals).
While Zolciak-Biermann can’t partake in the Bend and Snap (#wigproblems), her daughter Brielle Biermann stood in for her, showing on air that her locks are real. “I can actually bend over unlike my mom,” Brielle said after flipping her hair around.
Some on social media compared Kim’s look to Charo or made the case for I Dream of Jeannie’s signature look.
But we stand by Kim channeling her inner Paulette Bonafonté. In fact, next time we think it’s time she brings back the tiny denim embroidered jacket.
