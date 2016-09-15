Her wig has never looked better

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has a New Wig Style That Will Look Familiar to Legally Blonde Fans

It’s been 15 years since Legally Blonde’s Bonafonté’s signature half-up high pony hit the screen, but Zolciak-Biermann successfully resurrected the look with her take on the perky pony with long loose waves.

When we stopped and stared at it, the resemblance is so uncanny between Elle Wood’s beloved manicurist and the Don’t Be Tardy star. Both love their full lips (though, Zolciak-Biermann admitted on the show she uses lip fillers) and they both have hot husbands (Paulette and the UPS guy still give us #relationshipgoals).

While Zolciak-Biermann can’t partake in the Bend and Snap (#wigproblems), her daughter Brielle Biermann stood in for her, showing on air that her locks are real. “I can actually bend over unlike my mom,” Brielle said after flipping her hair around.

Some on social media compared Kim’s look to Charo or made the case for I Dream of Jeannie’s signature look.

But we stand by Kim channeling her inner Paulette Bonafonté. In fact, next time we think it’s time she brings back the tiny denim embroidered jacket.