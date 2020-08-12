Kim Zolciak-Biermann Slams Cyberbullies on Instagram: 'Your Words Hurt People'

“There’s no need to spread negativity," the reality star added

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has developed thick skin after more than a decade in the entertainment industry, but the former Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star knows not everyone can brush off online criticism so easily.

In an impassioned series of Instagram Story videos on Wednesday, Zolciak-Biermann, 42, spoke out against cyberbullying by reminding her followers that “your words hurt people.”

"I really want you f****** to think when you leave a nasty comment on somebody’s page [about] how that would make you feel,” the Don’t Be Tardy star said in one clip.

She continued, “I’m strong, right? I’ve been in this business 13 years. I’m a very strong-minded person. But you can truly affect someone with your bulls***. So, stop!” Adding, “There’s no need to spread negativity.”

“Stop cyber bullying!! Not everyone is as strong as others and your words hurt people! #STOP,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote over one video, alongside a “Stop Cyber Bullying” sticker.

The Bravo celeb — and her daughter, Brielle Biermann — often clap back at online haters.

Earlier this year when one person seemingly shaded Brielle by tweeting that she’s “praying” for the 23-year-old, the Don't Be Tardy star had the best response.

“I’m praying for Brielle Biermann.. I really am,” the social media user wrote, to which Brielle replied, “Wait thank u so much but can i ask why… do u know something I don’t know.”

Her pal Ty French responded to the star, writing “hahaha ily b*****.”

“Ily baby but … i … don’t… get it. Kinda scared,” Brielle replied.

Comments by Bravo captured and posted the exchange with the captioning, “Someone get Grandma Rose on the line. #CommentsByCelebs”