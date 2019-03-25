Kim Zolciak-Biermann Switches Up Signature Blonde Hair for Shocking New Brunette Look

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is switching things up! The Don’t Be Tardy star appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night rocking a seriously surprising new ‘do.

The reality TV star, who’s known for her platinum Barbie blonde strands, shocked fans by sporting dark brunette locks, just two weeks after experimenting with the look on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Zolciak-Biermann she showed fans her naturally dark hair color in a selfie with daughter Brielle Biermann, explaining that she’s had “almost black hair” until she was 15 and started coloring it.

“My mom is a hairdresser so I was always playing around with color. I went blonder and blonder and have never looked back,” Zolciak-Biermann captioned her photo. At the time she said she didn’t miss having her darker strands, but “would take it over all my gray now any day 😩🙈.”

But judging from her head-turning look last night, she seemed to be missing her brunette locks.

On WWHL‘s Instagram story, the show’s other guest, Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, gushed over her surprising new look. In the clip Zolciak-Biermann jokes she’s so unrecognizable that she’s husband Kroy’s “girlfriend” for the night.

While it’s not clear if she officially dyed her hair dark, the look may be courtesy of a new wig in her now-infamous collection. While she usually opts to wear wigs when on-camera, she has addressed the state of her natural hair before.

She has said that her natural hair is now about 75 percent gray, but colors it blonde every four weeks. Last year, she showed off her freshly-dyed strands on Instagram styled in a high top knot.

“If I’m not filming (and even then I don’t) I don’t wear a wig I run around with my own hair!” Zolciak Biermann wrote on Instagram. “Wigs are just easier and I love the versatility! MY OWN WIG LINE IS COMING VERY SOON! Stay tuned… ❤️ i can’t wait! (Just took this pic I got my hair colored yesterday) 😝.”