Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says Daughter Ariana, 18, Is 'Dying' to Get Lip Fillers

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughter Ariana Biermann may have only just turned 18 last month, but she’s already hoping to get lip injections sometime soon.

When Kim, 41, was asked by Entertainment Tonight at New York City’s inaugural BravoCon about letting Ariana re-wear her Playboy bunny costume for Halloween, she said: “I think she’s been dying to be 18 so that she could do something like that or do her lips or do whatever – she’s been dying to be 18.”

The mom of six, who admitted to having her lips done and getting Botox from the time she was 23, told her daughter she couldn’t get fillers until after she became a legal adult.

“She’s blessed in that arena, but, you know, after watching [22-year-old daughter] Brielle and I, she’s probably a little bit more motivated,” Kim told the outlet.

The Bravo star added: “But I’m like, ‘You’re 18.’ Until you’re 18 you can’t do anything and that’s kind of been the rule in my house, so she turned 18 a month ago, so we’re doing OK.”

Ariana’s older sister Brielle was “very insecure about her lips,” Kim previously said, but also had to wait until she turned 18 to get anything done. Now, Brielle denies doing anything else to her face besides lip filler.

“I heard about it FOREVER,” her mom said. “And when she turned 18, she was like, I’m doing it. And I was like, well, I’m going to take you to the best, I’m not going to let you go to somebody who’s not good. So I did take her and I got a lot of heat for that, but it’s like, she’s going to do it anyway.”

Brielle slammed haters who criticized her fuller face last year, and now is opening up about her recent weight loss on Instagram.

“I’ve been back in the gym consistently for the past few weeks and I’m already seeing a difference! 💕,” she wrote alongside a mirror belfie.

During BravoCon in New York City, Kim tells PEOPLE that her daughter has been focusing on living a healthier life.

“Brielle, she fluctuates definitely — like the 5 or 10 lbs,” the star says. “She gets into this working out super healthy and then she will travel and go to the beach for a week, and it’ll be like, whatever. So right now, she’s super focused on eating healthy. She’s doing great.”