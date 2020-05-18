Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals She's '100 Percent Gray' - So Husband Kroy Is Dyeing Her Hair at Home

The Biermanns' Atlanta home is also functioning as a full-service salon.

PEOPLE caught up with Kim Zolciak-Biermann on Zoom last week, and she made sure to gush about how helpful her husband Kroy Biermann has been during quarantine ⁠— especially when it comes to dyeing her hair!

"I've been 100 percent gray since I was 35," Zolciak-Biermann tells PEOPLE. "It's f---ing bulls---! I'm Italian, and I feel like Italian people definitely go grayer faster."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Don't Be Tardy star has been unable to travel to Arizona or Los Angeles to visit her go-to hair stylist, Chrissy Rasmussen. But luckily Rasmussen, a Goldwell hair color's global ambassador, mailed the Biermanns the formula she uses so Kroy can step in as lead colorist.

"Chrissy gave him the formula so he's mixing and doing all this big concoction and it's a process," Zolciak-Biermann says. "We argue the whole time he colors my hair too. It's the only time there's a little bit of animosity because my bangs are really important. It's all my own hair in front, so I just slide the wig back so he can color the roots."

The star explains she's an extra tough critic because her mom is a hair dresser.

"I grew up in hair salons all my life — I'm a hair dresser's daughter, the worst kind," she quips. "But he's been doing my hair every single month."

Zolciak-Biermann even noted that they have a salon in their house, and Kroy has his own coloring tray and brush that he uses.

When it comes to styling her hair for TV appearances, like her recent taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she touches up her hair with Color Wow root touch-up powder, and she's even been curling her wigs herself!

"With my real hair up in a bun, I don't feel as cute," she shares. "It's not the same feeling. So you got to do your own hair and makeup sometimes."

One cosmetic enhancement Zolciak-Biermann has reconsidered is the size of her lip fillers, after her 23-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann decided to dissolve hers in favor of a more natural-looking pout.

"I tired, but I'm not in love with it," Zolciak-Biermann shared of experimenting with smaller lips. "So I still over draw it. I like them bigger, that's it."

She adds that she can't wait to travel to the west coast for a trip to see her LA-based plastic surgeon.

"I can't wait to see Dr. Kassabian in Los Angeles. I don't feel like myself," the candid star says. "I get Botox for migraines but I get it... I mean, I'll be 42 on Tuesday so I definitely get it for wrinkles. Back when I started it wasn't for wrinkles, it was just more for migraines and maintenance. I definitely don't feel like myself."

Glam aside, having more time at home has helped the mom of six bond with her family.