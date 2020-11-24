Kim Zolciak Biermann Says She 'Didn't Care' About Instagram Live Nip Slip: 'My Boobs Are Great'

The Don't Be Tardy star addressed the wardrobe mishap on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Kim Zolciak Biermann isn't letting a nip slip (or two!) worry her.

Last month, the Don’t Be Tardy reality star, 42, was promoting a product from her beauty brand Kashmere Kollection during an Instagram Live when her blue bath robe slipped down twice to reveal her nipple, as screen recorded and reposted by an Instagram account called @thegoodthebadandthefake2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star seemed unaware of the slip up during the video recording but on Monday, she finally addressed the incident on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When asked by a viewer if she has been more careful on Instagram Live since her mishap, Zolciak Biermann replied, "She's exaggerating. And my nipples are so good that I didn't even care. So, oops!"

?s=20

Cohen asked her to elaborate, to which she replied, "My boobs are great. I paid for them, they're amazing, they're great. So I had the nip slip, it looks great, so whoops."

She continued, "I didn't know — I had my bathrobe on, I was just doing a Live, I leaned forward to grab a piece of paper. People were telling me but I honestly rewatched it and never saw it. So I was like, 'Oh, whatever,' I left it up. Dumb."

Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach was also a guest on Monday's show and supported Zolciak Biermann's attitude on the situation. "I've been a fan of Kim's for a while. I love her being so candid and open with everything that she does. I love it," he said.

“It’s like, you know what? I’m 40, I’m tired,” Zolciak-Biermann explained on her House of Kim podcast one week after the surgery. “My back was hurting me and it wasn’t proportionate. I almost felt like I was hunching my back a lot… to not really show them off.”

She has also spoken about getting Botox, lip fillers, cellulite injections and more.

In 2016, she told E! News, “I’m open about it. I don’t care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that.”

Image zoom Credit: Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

She explained the procedure to her fans and followers on Instagram Stories. "Had my lips dissolved and then Dr. Doan refilled them kind of to, like, make them perfect,” she said, referring to the Atlanta-based expert Dr. Thuy Doan, who was also responsible for helping Brielle on her recent lip filler journey. “I really wanted them closer to my nose per say. I wanted like a little pout here in the center. And I really wanted my line to be defined.”