Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Fresh-Faced Photo as She Reveals Her Skincare Secret

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has never been shy about her makeup-wearing ways or her love of lip injections. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is rarely seen without her signature contoured skin and nude lips, which she talks about enhancing on the regular. But now, she’s proving that she has no problem flaunting a more low-key look, as she posed looking fresh-faced during a trip to the dermatologist.

Wearing what appears to be little-to-no eye or face makeup, Zolciak-Biermann shared an Instagram photo of herself and her dermatologist of “many years,” Dr. Chynna Steele, in order to reveal the laser treatment that she swears by for flawless skin.

“I have issues with redness and flushing and she has the best laser ‘Excel’ to help with that! If I get hot, or when exercising, or under bright lights I get flushed I hate it but Dr. Steele has kept it at bay for a couple years now!”

The star says she receives between three and four of the treatments each year in order to keep her skin from flaring up. “Everyone is different but this is the only treatment I have found that actually works! I only go to the best,” she says.

The star paired her barely-made-up look with her long, waist-length hair styled in loose waves, along with a black sports bra and black leggings with a high-waisted fishnet top.

Zolciak-Biermann has been open in the past about her skincare treatments, especially when it comes to enhancing her lips. The star recently defended her large pout, saying “I love them for now,” after an Instagram commenter criticized them.