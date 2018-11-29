Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says She 'Loves' Husband Kroy Biermann's Speedo in Sexy Bikini Snap

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is heating up Instagram with her latest steamy bikini pic with husband Kroy Biermann.

The 40-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star just shared a sexy swimsuit pic of herself and Kroy, 33, enjoying a romantic getaway together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two packed only their skimpiest suits for the occasion and Kim, for one, was very grateful her husband packed his revealing Speedo.

“Private beach 🏝 baby! My favorite place on earth,” Kim captioned the photo. “Love your speedo Hunni bunni!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

RELATED: 12 Important Bikini Lessons We Can Learn from Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim can never get enough of Kroy’s Speedo moments. In August she shared a series of snaps of Kroy rinsing off in an outdoor shower wearing his one-piece writing, “Yes please! For the love of God!”

She shared other snaps from a previous beach vacay of Kroy’s Speedo and even a censored NSFW one.

But Kim isn’t shy about posing in revealing swimsuit pics either. Back in October, the reality TV star shared a butt selfie on Instagram along with some of her fitness facts.

She revealed on Instagram that she runs three to four miles, five times a week. “I have ALWAYS loved to run,” she said.

In addition to workouts, she says her lifestyle is so active that “from the time I get up to the time I go to bed … I rarely sit down.”

Diet-wise, she said she’s never ate red meat or pork and favors nutritional shakes for breakfast.

RELATED: Kim Zolciak Biermann ‘Is Done’ on RHOA, Says Andy Cohen

The couple married in November 2011 and share four children together: twins Kaia and Kane, 5; Kash, 6; and Kroy Jagger, 7. Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters from a previous relationship in 2013: Brielle, 21, and Ariana, 17.