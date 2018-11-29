Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says She 'Loves' Husband Kroy Biermann's Speedo in Sexy Bikini Snap

Colleen Kratofil
November 29, 2018 03:58 PM
Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is heating up Instagram with her latest steamy bikini pic with husband Kroy Biermann.

The 40-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star just shared a sexy swimsuit pic of herself and Kroy, 33, enjoying a romantic getaway together.

The two packed only their skimpiest suits for the occasion and Kim, for one, was very grateful her husband packed his revealing Speedo.

“Private beach 🏝 baby! My favorite place on earth,” Kim captioned the photo. “Love your speedo Hunni bunni!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Kim can never get enough of Kroy’s Speedo moments. In August she shared a series of snaps of Kroy rinsing off in an outdoor shower wearing his one-piece writing, “Yes please! For the love of God!”

She shared other snaps from a previous beach vacay of Kroy’s Speedo and even a censored NSFW one.

But Kim isn’t shy about posing in revealing swimsuit pics either. Back in October, the reality TV star shared a butt selfie on Instagram along with some of her fitness facts.

She revealed on Instagram that she runs three to four miles, five times a week. “I have ALWAYS loved to run,” she said.

In addition to workouts, she says her lifestyle is so active that “from the time I get up to the time I go to bed … I rarely sit down.”

Diet-wise, she said she’s never ate red meat or pork and favors nutritional shakes for breakfast.

The couple married in November 2011 and share four children together: twins Kaia and Kane, 5; Kash, 6; and Kroy Jagger, 7. Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters from a previous relationship in 2013: Brielle, 21, and Ariana, 17.

