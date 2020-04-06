Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Feeling 'Happy in a Bikini Always' as She Posts Her Daily Swimsuit Photo

Image zoom Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s keeping positive while self-isolating during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by modeling a different swimsuit inside her home every day.

Since the Don’t Be Tardy star, 41, can’t hit the beach, Zolciak-Biermann’s been boosting her mood by putting on her favorite pieces and snapping selfies inside her closet instead.

“Happy in a bikini always,” she captioned one selfie wearing a strapless lavender string bikini with barely-there bottoms as she smiled and threw up a peace sign at the camera.

The next day, Zolciak-Biermann continued her tradition and shared another photo posing in the same spot in her home.

Image zoom Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram

This time, the star wore a strapless coral bikini with very low-rise bottoms and tossed her hair up into a messy bun with a matching colored scrunchie. “Bikini of the day,” Zolciak-Biermann captioned the shot.

The Bravo star has been open about getting a tummy tuck in 2015 after giving birth to her now 6-year-old twins Kaia and Kane and developing a hernia, and she reducing the size of her breast implants in 2018 because they were too “heavy.” She’s also said that she’s honest with her kids about plastic surgery.

“I’m very open with my children on [her plastic surgery],” she said. “I am not open to any plastic surgery on my girls at this time. I tell them, you know, when you’re done having kids and all that good stuff, worry about all that stuff later on down the road, if that’s what you want to do, but you guys are beautiful and so young.”

But despite being an open book on social media, Zolciak-Biermann still frequently defends herself and her six kids against Photoshop allegations from online critics. She once shared multiple photos of herself in a bikini after getting negative comments earlier in the day, and said, “as you can see, I don’t have to photoshop anything.”