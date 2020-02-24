Kim Zolciak-Biermann Follows Daughter Brielle’s Lead by Dissolving Then Re-Injecting Her Lip Filler

Kim Zolciak-Biermann just “jumped on the Brielle Biermann bandwagon” by getting her lip filler dissolved, then refilled again.

The Don’t Be Tardy reality star, 41 (who’s always been candid about getting a tummy tuck, lip filler and Botox) explained the procedure to her fans and followers on Instagram Stories on Sunday.

“So I jumped on the Brielle Biermann bandwagon as well. Had my lips dissolved and then Dr. Doan refilled them kind of to, like, make them perfect,” she said, referring to the Atlanta-based expert Dr. Thuy Doan, who was also responsible for helping Zolciak-Biermann’s 22-year-old daughter on her recent lip filler journey. “I really wanted them closer to my nose per say. I wanted like a little pout here in the center. And I really wanted my line to be defined.”

Image zoom Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Zolciak-Biermann also shared that she’s “super happy” with the results and added two heart eye emojis over the video clip. “Thank you @dr.thuydoan,” she wrote.

RELATED: Brielle Biermann Says She’s ‘Completely Different’ After Hair Change and Lip Fillers Removal

Image zoom Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

‘It was over the course of four weeks,” she said. “If you fill out too much at first, then it will poke out very ducky instead of going kind of up. I’m super happy and she gave me my color back in my lips. My lips were almost like blue [and] white…I just wanted to show you guys.”

Biermann — who has long had bouncy blonde hair, glowy tan skin and plumped lips, just like her former Real Housewives of Atlanta star mom — recently opened up to PEOPLE about wanting to “differentiate” herself from Zolciak-Biermann by going brunette.

Image zoom Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann Brielle Biermann/Instagram; Prince Williams/Wireimage

“It’s always been like, ‘Oh, little Kim.’ That’s who I am. I look just like my mom. Always have. I mean she’s gorgeous, but somebody’s got to start looking a little different at some point,” the Don’t Be Tardy star (a natural brunette) explained. “The dark hair gives me a different identity. I’m trying to detach myself from [being] Kim’s daughter and be my own person.”

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Daughter Brielle on Their Plastic Surgeries: ‘I Don’t Regret It’

Image zoom Brielle Bierman Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Brielle Bierman/Instagram

Biermann also dished on toning down her look and dissolving her lip filler: “I didn’t realize how big they were,” she said. “I’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m going to LA,’ and they’re like, ‘Okay, well maybe let’s not inject the top lip. The top looks good. Let’s do the bottom.’ I was like, ‘F—k you guys. I’m going to do what I want’.”

And reflecting on her famous pout, Biermann said, “I didn’t realize how crazy it looked. I feel looking back, my lips really looked a little crazy.”

After revealing the news that she was dissolving her lip fillers, Biermann announced that she paid a visit to Dr. Doan for a little touch up.

“All the filler I had before made my lips uneven… so I had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and I couldn’t be happier. Still NO WHERE NEAR how there were before…,” Biermann wrote over a selfie on herself on Instagram Story.

“Less is more!” she added.

Image zoom Dr. Thuy Doan/Instagram

Doan shared a before and after photo on her own Instagram Story, which shows a slight increase in the size of Biermann’s upper lip and a slight decrease in the size of her lower lip.

“I’ve reversed and reshaped her lips,” Dr. Doan wrote over the post.