Seeing triple!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann just posted a sweet selfie with Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, and despite the nearly 20-year age gap between the reality star and her daughters, the three could easily pass as sisters.

“My ❤️,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, captioned the photo of the blonde beauties. Brielle and Ariana (who were legally adopted by Zolciak-Biermann’s husband Kroy Biermann in 2013) returned the love in the comment section.

22-year-old Brielle wrote, “Love you angel” under the picture, while 17-year-old Ariana commented, “I love u bff.”

Fans and followers were quick to point out a few seemingly enhanced facial features on the famous trio. One user wrote, “The three of you should be a commercial for Botox.”

But Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle aren’t denying they went under the knife. The Don’t Be Tardy stars opened up about their plastic surgery procedures during a PEOPLE Now interview in February.

Zolciak-Biermann said she wanted injections in her face, but that her tummy tuck was a necessity.

“I had a major hernia after my twins, so I had to have it repaired regardless, and they do it the same way almost as a tummy tuck, so I said you might as well do the repair, and I mean it was covered by insurance and the whole nine yards,” she says. “So I don’t know that I honestly would’ve done a tummy tuck, I feel like my stomach was pretty good, but I’m open with [her plastic surgeries].”

She added, “I’ve done my lips, I like Botox. I’ve gotten Botox from 23-on for migraines, so I’ve done it most of my life.”

As for her two oldest daughters — the reality star also has a daughter, Kaia (6) and three boys, Kroy Jr. (8), Kash (6) and Kane (5) — said she won’t “let them do anything until they’re 18,” which was a problem for Brielle.

“Brielle was very insecure about her lips, I heard about it forever,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “And when she turned 18, she was like, I’m doing it. And I was like, well, I’m going to take you to the best, I’m not going to let you go to somebody who’s not good. So I did take her and I got a lot of heat for that, but it’s like, she’s going to do it anyway.”

Brielle said that she was insecure about her lips “because I had none.”

“All my friends had beautiful, full lips,” she added. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you bitch, I want lips that look like yours.”