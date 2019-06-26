Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Her Daughters Bear Striking Resemblance in New Selfie

The reality star and her two daughters are all smiles in newest Instagram selfie

By Hanna Flanagan
June 26, 2019 04:53 PM

Seeing triple!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann just posted a sweet selfie with Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, and despite the nearly 20-year age gap between the reality star and her daughters, the three could easily pass as sisters.

“My ❤️,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 40, captioned the photo of the blonde beauties. Brielle and Ariana (who were legally adopted by Zolciak-Biermann’s husband Kroy Biermann in 2013) returned the love in the comment section.

22-year-old Brielle wrote, “Love you angel” under the picture, while 17-year-old Ariana commented, “I love u bff.”

Fans and followers were quick to point out a few seemingly enhanced facial features on the famous trio. One user wrote, “The three of you should be a commercial for Botox.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

But Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle aren’t denying they went under the knife. The Don’t Be Tardy stars opened up about their plastic surgery procedures during a PEOPLE Now interview in February.

Zolciak-Biermann said she wanted injections in her face, but that her tummy tuck was a necessity.

From left, Arielle Biermann, Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

RELATED: Every Bikini-Clad Photo from Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Turks & Caicos Family Vacation

“I had a major hernia after my twins, so I had to have it repaired regardless, and they do it the same way almost as a tummy tuck, so I said you might as well do the repair, and I mean it was covered by insurance and the whole nine yards,” she says. “So I don’t know that I honestly would’ve done a tummy tuck, I feel like my stomach was pretty good, but I’m open with [her plastic surgeries].”

From left, Brielle Biermann, Arianna Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Brielle Biermann/Instagram

She added, “I’ve done my lips, I like Botox. I’ve gotten Botox from 23-on for migraines, so I’ve done it most of my life.”

As for her two oldest daughters — the reality star also has a daughter, Kaia (6) and three boys, Kroy Jr. (8), Kash (6) and Kane (5) — said she won’t “let them do anything until they’re 18,” which was a problem for Brielle.

Brielle Biermann
Brielle Biermann

“Brielle was very insecure about her lips, I heard about it forever,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “And when she turned 18, she was like, I’m doing it. And I was like, well, I’m going to take you to the best, I’m not going to let you go to somebody who’s not good. So I did take her and I got a lot of heat for that, but it’s like, she’s going to do it anyway.”

Brielle said that she was insecure about her lips “because I had none.”

“All my friends had beautiful, full lips,” she added. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you bitch, I want lips that look like yours.”

Advertisement

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.