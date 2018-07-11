Seeing Triple! Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Two Daughters Are Nearly Indistinguishable in New Selfie

Triple take! Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a selfie with daughters Brielle Biermann, 21, and Ariana Biermann, 16, and it’s hard to tell the trio apart.

The 40-year-old mom of six posted an Instagram selfie with her mini-mes, all posing with matching long, blonde beach waves, similar matte makeup, long lashes and their signature glossy pouts.

Kim Zolciak/Instagram

This isn’t the first time a Biermann family selfie made us do a double take. Kim regularly twins with Brielle, most recently looking like actual twins when they shared a selfie from a shooting range.

Thanks to their long blonde waves, nude lips and similar posing style, it’s hard to tell them apart.

Brielle has been open about getting lip injections, but fought back against Instagram commenters who called out her plumper pout.

“My lips do not look good in photos. I f—ing get it. I’m really over y’all saying this as if I’ve never seen/heard it. I’m not changing them — whether it looks good to you or not.”

In fact, she announced on Twitter that she’s making them bigger. “Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more !! C ya!”

As for Kim, the Don’t Be Tardy star has been open about plastic surgery procedures she’s had done, which include Botox injections, lip fillers, breast enhancement and tummy tuck procedures, and even cellulite injections. And earlier this year Brielle revealed that her mom gets filler in her ears. “My mom gets filler in her ears because her diamond earrings are too heavy….. #richpeopleproblems,” Brielle wrote on Twitter.

However, Kim has been adamantly denied that she has never had facial plastic surgery.

When Andy Cohen asked her if her nose looks different from when she started filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008, she didn’t admit to changing her nose.

“No!” she said. “If I’m going to have a nose job, it’s going to be a hell of a lot shorter. It’s not going to go down in my mouth.”