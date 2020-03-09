Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s 6-year-old daughter Kaia Rose is already a makeup master!

Taking cue from how older sister Brielle Biermann, 23, does her own makeup, Kim filmed Kaia adorably applying lip liner and lipstick just like her big sis. “I’m putting lipstick on ’cause I’m Brielle and Brielle puts lipstick on,” Kaia said in the Instagram Story video.

Kim laughed and replied, “Alright, well show me how Brielle puts her lipstick on.”

Kaia started by taking a nude-pink color M.A.C Cosmetic lip liner and expertly lining the outside of her pout before filling the inside of it completely. “I don’t know how this child draws her lips so good,” Kim said as Kaia was getting to work. Her daughter swiftly answered, “Cause I learned from my mother.”

Once she finished using the lip liner, Kaia thought the color looked a little dark, so she took a makeup brush to blend the product out to diffuse the hue. Then she finished with a few swipes of lipstick, and her look was complete.

Brielle recently told PEOPLE that Kaia’s interest in beauty products has the family already purchasing her items so she can express her creativity with makeup.

“We buy her makeup,” Brielle said. “When we were on our road trip over the summer, she would take my lipstick and I’m like, ‘Mom, where is my lipstick going? I could never find it.’ Her lips would be like bright pink one day…I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s where my lipsticks are going!’ I catch her just sitting in her bathroom putting them on.”

Brielle believes that her youngest sister inherited her love of style and beauty from her mom, sister Ariana and herself. “I think Kaia took all sassiness and style icon queen from me and my mom and my sister,” she said. “She is going to be a model or a fashion stylist or a makeup owner. She is all about her clothes, especially her headband. She wears a headband every night when she goes to bed.”