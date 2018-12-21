Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back at Her Lip Filler Haters: 'I Overdraw Them Quite a Bit'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann knows the internet has a lot of opinions about her lips, but she’s not afraid to clap back at the haters.

“I definitely have my moments where I’ll write back to somebody. [But] I really don’t care,” Zolciak-Biermann, 40, told PEOPLE. “I overdraw [my lips] quite a bit.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Don’t Be Tardy star has been open about getting lip injections done over the years and admits currently, they’re on the bigger side. “They do look large and in charge, but I love them, I do,” she said. “I’m totally happy with them.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

But Zolciak-Biermann does note that the amount of filler she decides to get fluctuates depending on her mood at the time. “I go through phases where I’ll have them dissolve a little bit. I’m cool with it actually, I just really love them so I don’t really care what people think,” the Bravo star said.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

While the reality star chooses to block people that write hateful comments on her Instagram, Zolciak-Biermann said 21-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann, who’s also been called out for her lip injections, sometimes interacts with the haters.

“Somebody wrote to Brielle yesterday, “Those lips girl are awful” and Brielle’s like I’m writing back “Your forehead’s awful.” I couldn’t even tell her not to because I was like you know what Brielle, fine, I have my moments too,” Zolciak-Biermann told us.

Besides getting her lips done, the star “invests in herself” when it comes to her beauty regimen, which she admitted is pretty pricey. “I’m about to go get Venus 3 which is skin tightening on my body for two hours. And I use a lot of products,” she said.

“I think the older you get, the more you have to use. I load up on lotions and serums at night,” the reality star added.

But her key to keeping her youthful complexion isn’t fillers, lasers or Botox. Zolciak-Biermann swears by drinking plenty of water every day and never going to sleep with her makeup on.

“I think I’ve only gone to bed once in my entire life with makeup on,” she said. “I don’t care if I’m hammered, swaying at the sink honey, I still am washing my face.”

— with reporting by Dave Quinn