Kim Zolciak-Biermann Puts It All on Display in a Risqué Thong Bikini Selfie

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's showing off all her assets in a risqué Instagram.

The Don't Be Tardy star, 42, looked confident as ever when flaunting her butt in a teeny-tiny string thong bikini from her Salty K swimwear line. In the revealing pic shared on her Instagram feed, Zolciak-Biermann stood on a porch with her back facing the camera and her hands placed proudly on her hips.

"Good morning everyone! Give it your all today… Don’t half ass anything 😉," the mom of six — captioned the post.

The day prior, Zolciak-Biermann shared another photo modeling the same floral patterned Salty K bikini while sitting on a piano. "Serenade me by the sea," she wrote.

Zolciak-Biermann recently posted some shots of Ariana, 18, modeling the same floral bikini with slightly different bottoms. " I LOVE seeing in my girls in my swimsuits!" Zolciak-Biermann wrote on Instagram.

The star went on to explain the story behind the colorful pattern, which she said her daughters initially weren't too fond of.

"Funny story about this print! I fell in love immediately with the lime green and purple.. both my girls were like 'Nah that’s a hard NO' 😂 well the suits arrived and of course their 'favorite suit ever' is this print 💚💜 ," Zolciak-Biermann said.

When the star launched Salty K, she told PEOPLE that designing swimwear was always something she envisioned herself doing. "I know how I want suits to look and fit. I have visions and sketches," she explained.