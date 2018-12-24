Brielle Biermann Gives Mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann a $4,500 Chanel Bag for Christmas

Christmas may not be here yet, but Kim Zolciak-Biermann has already been enjoying her $4,500 present from 21-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 40, told PEOPLE exclusively that her oldest daughter was so excited to give her mom her Christmas gift, she forced her mom to open it earlier in the month (despite objections from Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This happens every year,” the mother of six lamented. “She can’t keep a secret for s—. I think we’ve done this since she’s been able to buy me gifts. Last year, we didn’t do that but this year, she had it. Kroy doesn’t think it’s in the spirit of Christmas because everyone should enjoy the excitement of me opening it. So we hit it for like, 12 hours and I finally opened it.”

So what exactly did Kim get? Well, Brielle gifted her a pink and white $4,500 Chanel vanity bag from their Cruise 2019 Collection (a Lambskin & Gold-Tone Metal version of the purse is available on the brand’s official website).

“[It’s] the coolest Chanel bag ever,” Kim said. “I love pink and I love the beach and it’s like a life preserver inner tube purse. It’s the cutest bag ever!”

Chanel.com

The gift came nine months after Brielle had her own Chanel purse (valued at $2,900) and Chanel wallet (valued at $1,000) stolen from her car (three of Brielle’s credit cards were also taken, and charged for over $4,700).

Brielle, who lives in her own apartment in Atlanta, will have to wait to see what her mom got in her return. “I haven’t given her gift yet because Kroy would really kill me,” Kim said. “But it’s all wrapped and everything.”

It’ll be worth the wait. Christmas is an exciting time in the Biermann household, where Brielle will be celebrating alongside siblings Ariana, 17, Kash, 6, and 5-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

“We go all out,” Kim said, of the holidays. “I’m like a lunatic with it. And the kids, they’re obsessed. We have the Elf on the Shelf. We have Advent calendars. We play Christmas music all day on the way to school and throughout the house. We have a full day of baking cookies and treats. And then Christmas Eve, we all open a present, something on the smaller side. That’s our tradition here.”

“I really love Christmas,” Kim continued. “We’re up until like 4 a.m. the night before, putting everything together, and then they’re up at 6 a.m. so we get no sleep, but I don’t even care. I grew up with having great Christmases myself, and Christmas music playing and all this baking going on, so I’ve tried to carry a lot of those traditions here. When you have little kids, especially four little ones, it is just such a blessing It’s like a dream.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

This year, Kim actually got a Santa Clause to make a house call at her Atlanta pad on Saturday.

He’ll be back again around 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, where the kids will “catch him” putting presents out. “It’s so cool,” Kim said. “They can have a cookie with him real quick, and then he’ll say he has to carry on. How amazing is that? Oh my God, I’m so excited for that.”

As for the next year, Kim has a lot to look forward to — including a new season of her Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy.

The one thing she won’t be doing is making any resolutions. “I don’t believe in that s—,” she said, frankly. “New Year’s, I think it’s time to take inventory on your life. I believe in reflecting bak on the year and asking myself, ‘What I can do better, how can I better myself — my life, my marriage, my whatever it is — and what I was unhappy with last year, how could’ve I changed it and prevent it this coming year?’ “

“So we’re going to do that as a family this year. We’re going to stay home and actually do vision boards,” Kim added. “It’ll be fun with all the kids to kind of take inventory on all the things we want.”

Will she miss 2018? “Not at all, I’m ready to see it go!” she joked. “Even though there’s been a lot of positive things, it definitely been trying. Good riddance!”