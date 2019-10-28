Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Ariana, 18, Re-Wears Her Playboy Costume for Halloween

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, is following in her mother’s footsteps in more ways than one.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star, 41, shared on Instagram that Ariana, 18, celebrated Halloween over the weekend by dressing up in the exact same Playboy costume that the mother of six had worn previously.

“My baby @arianabiermann wore my Playboy Bunny costume this weekend! I love it! 😍 costume by @vintageinspiredbyjackie,” Kim captioned the post which included multiple shots of her and her daughter twinning in the costume.

Ariana, who has been in the spotlight for the decade that her mom has become a Bravo star, has been open about her struggle with body image while on the family reality series.

As seen on an episode of Don’t Be Tardy in February, Ariana sobbed during a frustrating prom dress fitting last March. But since then, Kim has shared that her daughter has lost a significant amount of weight.

“Ariana, now, she’s lost, like, 30 lbs.,” Kim told Entertainment Tonight in February. “She works out at the gym every day. She’s itty-bitty tiny. She’s really kind of come into her own.”

But like any millennial, the mom says Ariana still has her bouts with body image when she compares herself to her friends.

“At the time, a lot of her friends are on the smaller side … they’re, like, a size negative-zero, 99 percent of her friends, so to her, she’s like, ‘I’m fat, and I’m this…’ and it’s just hard, and it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

And through living in the public eye, the Bravo star said she and her daughters have to deal with their fair share of online haters — especially on Instagram.

“People on Instagram, especially, are so f—— rude about it that I have to monitor her page constantly because of the nasty comments, ‘You’re fat, you’ve always been fat….’ just horrible, mean, mean things,” Kim told ET at the time. “Now, they’re saying all she does is photoshop her pictures, ‘cause she’s not that small. It’s a constant battle, and I always want my girls to love themselves, no matter what size they are.”