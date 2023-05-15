Kim Petras Says Modeling for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover 'Was a Huge Confidence Boost' (Exclusive)

The pop star also announced that her first major label album, Feed the Beast, will drop on June 23

By
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson is the Senior News Editor, Entertainment at PEOPLE. For nearly a decade, he has worked across the brand's entertainment verticals, reporting on breaking news and writing and editing across platforms, as well as securing A-list cover exclusives, including Barry Manilow's coming out and an at-home interview with Madonna. Jeff has appeared as an expert on Good Morning America, Extra, HLN and SiriusXM, as well as at RuPaul's DragCon as a moderator. He studied magazine journalism at Drake University, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 03:03 PM
kim petras
Photo: Yu Tsai/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Kim Petras is in her cover girl era.

The "Heart to Break" singer, 30, is one of four stars to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023, the outlet announced Monday.

Petras is only the second transgender woman to cover the magazine in its history.

"It's super exciting to have my Sports Illustrated cover and album announcement happening at the same time! Yu Tsai and the whole team at Sports Illustrated made me feel really comfortable and like I belonged there. I had the best time and, honestly, it was a huge confidence boost," Petras tells PEOPLE exclusively.

kim petras si swim
Kim Petras, SI Swimsuit 2023. Yu Tsai/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

In addition to Petras, Megan Fox, Martha Stewart and Brooks Nader modeled for this year's buzzy issue.

"I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated," Petras told SI. "It's very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me."

On Monday, Petras also revealed that she'll release her major label debut album, Feed the Beast, on June 23.

"I am so excited that my album is coming out," she tells PEOPLE. "It has been in the works for three years. I've really sacrificed my entire life to it and have been writing these songs that mean the world to me. I feel like it's something that you've never heard from me before!"

Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Unholy” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Petras and Sam Smith. Frazer Harrison/Getty

So far, 2023 has been a busy — and successful year — for the pop star. In February, Petras made history at the Grammys when she and Sam Smith became the first openly transgender and non-binary artists, respectively, to win the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit "Unholy." And earlier this month, she attended the Met Gala wearing Marc Jacobs.

"I've been doing this for years and years and years, and I've always just cared about the most important thing: that the music is good, that my catalog is good, that there's not songs that I'll be embarrassed by in the future and just making sure everything I do is better than the last thing. It's cool that that philosophy remains true — and it paid off," Petras told PEOPLE last fall.

Following the success of "Unholy," Petras released a string of singles ("If Jesus Was a Rockstar," "brrr") before dropping her Nicki Minaj collab "Alone," which samples Deejay's iconic 1999 trance smash "Better Off Alone."

Kim Petras, nicki minaj
Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj. Alex “Grizz” Loucas

"I originally pitched the song to Nicki to be on her album, and she liked it, but nothing ever really happened, so I made it my own. And then I sent it again and asked her, 'You want to do a feature on this?' And she said yes, and she loved the song. And that just made me so proud and incredibly honored," Petras told PEOPLE at the time. "I look up to her so much, I feel like she only gets better, and I'm such a fan. I'm such a Barb. And that's how it came about."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hits newsstands on May 18.

Related Articles
Swimsuit Issue 2023
Megan Fox Wears the Sexiest Suit You've Ever Seen on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover
Martha Stewart attends the Hudson River Park Friends 2022 Gala
How Martha Stewart Prepared to Pose on the Cover of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' at Age 81
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart Threw 'Modesty Out the Window' for Sultry 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover (Exclusive)
Swimsuit 2023: Angel Reese
LSU's Angel Reese Makes Her 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue Debut: 'I Embrace My Body'
Kim Petras, nicki minaj
Kim Petras Samples Iconic Dance Song for New Nicki Minaj Collab: 'I Wanted to Be a Raver' as a Kid
Kim Petras during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival
Kim Petras Says She Was 'Suicidal as a Kid' Over Trans Identity and Parents' Support Kept Her Alive (Exclusive)
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Wears a Gold Sequin Bikini for 'SI Swimsuit' : 'I Have Never Felt Better'
Olivia Dunne on set for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, behind the scenes images from SI Swimsuit shoot, the SI Swimsuit team on set Where was the image taken - Puerto Rico When was the image taken - January 2023 Who took the photograph - Ben Watts
Gymnast Olivia Dunne Makes Her 'SI Swimsuit' Debut: 'I Can Be Strong and Sexy' (Exclusive)
Lolo Zouaï Says Touring with Dua Lipa Taught Her 'How to Adapt Under Pressure' in Massive Arenas
Lolo Zouaï Says Touring with Dua Lipa Taught Her 'How to Adapt Under Pressure' in Massive Arenas (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Gown Features More than 50,000 Pearls and Took 1,000 Hours to Make
Bebe Rexha on Collaborating with Dolly Parton and Opening Up About Struggles with Weight
Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Singing with Dolly Parton and Weight Struggles: 'I'm Working on Myself' (Exclusive)
Lauren Chan Is This Year's 'Sports Illustrated Swim' Rookie
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Rookie Lauren Chan Says She Wants to Dismantle the 'Beauty Ideal' (Exclusive)
Lauren Chan exclusive photo diary on set of the Sports Illustrated Rookie Shoot in the Dominican Republic February 8th, 2023.
Behind the Scenes of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Rookie Lauren Chan's Tropical Photo Shoot (Exclusive)
Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Unholy” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Everything to Know About Kim Petras, the First Trans Woman to Win a Grammy for Best Pop Group/Duo Performance
taylor swift, beyonce, kim petras
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'
Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Unholy” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Petras Becomes First Trans Woman to Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy with Sam Smith