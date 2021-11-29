Kim Petras Shows Us How She Got Ready to Perform on the Coach Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Float

The "Future Starts Now" singer takes PEOPLE through her day getting glam and picking out a winter-chic Coach outfit before her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

By Colleen Kratofil November 29, 2021 01:05 PM

Season's Greetings

Credit: Devin Kasparian

"My makeup artist Gilbert Soliz and I loved this white eyeshadow that matched my dress. It got me in the winter mood — and so did seeing Santa at the parade!"

Fruity Fuel

Credit: Devin Kasparian

"Iggy Rosales is doing my hair while I have my orange juice – it's a must in the morning!"

Moment of Zen

Credit: Devin Kasparian

"Getting glam and thinking about how New York is back! So excited to see the crowd for the parade after a crazy year."

The More the Merrier

Credit: Devin Kasparian

"You can never have too many makeup options."

Glammed Up

Credit: Devin Kasparian

"Final touches before getting dressed," Kim says of her "fresh dewy look" that had a "little bit of drama."

Serving Shearling

Credit: Devin Kasparian

"Sun-kissed and loving my Coach outfit!" the singer says, wearing a Coach x Schott shearling coat with a Coach headband and reversible belt. 

Holiday Outfit Inspo

Credit: Devin Kasparian

"The perfect look for a perfect parade day. Thank you Coach!"

Nailed It

Credit: Devin Kasparian

"Obsessed with this manicure. The wet look is everything!"

Go-Time

Credit: Devin Kasparian

"She's ready! Bring me to the parade!"

Riding in Style

Credit: Courtesy Coach

"Ready to board Coach's Rexy in the City float."

Strike a Pose

Credit: Courtesy Coach

"Serving lewks."

Dream Day

Credit: Courtesy Macy's

"Singing 'I Don't Want It At All' on the Coach float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was the most fun I've ever had on Thanksgiving! Love you Macy's and Coach!"

By Colleen Kratofil
