Kim Petras Shows Us How She Got Ready to Perform on the Coach Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Float
The "Future Starts Now" singer takes PEOPLE through her day getting glam and picking out a winter-chic Coach outfit before her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
Season's Greetings
"My makeup artist Gilbert Soliz and I loved this white eyeshadow that matched my dress. It got me in the winter mood — and so did seeing Santa at the parade!"
Fruity Fuel
"Iggy Rosales is doing my hair while I have my orange juice – it's a must in the morning!"
Moment of Zen
"Getting glam and thinking about how New York is back! So excited to see the crowd for the parade after a crazy year."
The More the Merrier
"You can never have too many makeup options."
Glammed Up
"Final touches before getting dressed," Kim says of her "fresh dewy look" that had a "little bit of drama."
Serving Shearling
"Sun-kissed and loving my Coach outfit!" the singer says, wearing a Coach x Schott shearling coat with a Coach headband and reversible belt.
Holiday Outfit Inspo
"The perfect look for a perfect parade day. Thank you Coach!"
Nailed It
"Obsessed with this manicure. The wet look is everything!"
Go-Time
"She's ready! Bring me to the parade!"
Riding in Style
"Ready to board Coach's Rexy in the City float."
Strike a Pose
"Serving lewks."
Dream Day
"Singing 'I Don't Want It At All' on the Coach float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was the most fun I've ever had on Thanksgiving! Love you Macy's and Coach!"
- Jennifer Coolidge Jokes She's Worried About Being 'Replaced' in Legally Blonde 3: 'I Don't Know!'
- Jennifer Coolidge Almost Passed on White Lotus Due to Pandemic Weight Gain: 'I Was Not Ready'
- Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Continue Honeymoon on a Private Island — See the Exclusive Pics!
- Jake Gyllenhaal and His Mom Babysat Maggie Gyllenhaal's Daughter as She Won Four Gotham Awards