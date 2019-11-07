In the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West almost launched her first fragrance (sans Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian) called Dashing, a play on the name of the store they ran together, DASH. That decision led to one of the sisters’ biggest blowout fights, which was documented on a season 3 episode of KUWTK. Kim ultimately ditched the name, and simply called her debut perfume, Kim Kardashian for Women. Now, more than a decade after Kim, Kourtney and Khloé’s unforgettable argument, things have come full circle as the sisters join forces for a super-special KKW Fragrance collaboration.

“We went from fighting over a fragrance and them almost suing me to doing this together!” Kim, 39, says in an interview with PEOPLE. “We should have named it Dashing. [laughs] That was my bright idea like 10 years ago. Now it’s so much fun and this brought back so many memories.”

While they didn’t go with the name Dashing, Kim envisioned a diamond-themed trio of perfumes — one for each sister — for the KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection.

“I’ve always been obsessed with these Tiffany & Co. paper weights that I used to collect — they all come in different shapes, but I love the emerald cut. Now my daughter has them in her room. I thought if I did [a fragrance collaboration] with my sisters, it would be really cute to have a regular diamond, a pink diamond and a yellow diamond,” Kim says.

Image zoom Greg Swales/KKW Fragrance

Despite their hectic schedules running multiple businesses (to name a few: Good American for Khloé, Poosh for Kourtney and KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKIMS for Kim), all three sisters carved out time to pull off the project. “We’re so used to working together that we just made it a priority and made sure that we were all available,” Kim says.

Kourtney, 40, adds: “It’s always nice to do a project together besides filming [KUWTK] because we don’t really do that [anymore]. It takes us back to the DASH days.”

The best part of working together again, the women all agree, was the glamorous photoshoot. “Doing it was so much fun,” Kim says.

For the shoot, the sisters wore curve-hugging, pastel catsuits in the same color as their perfume bottle and styled their hair in big bouncy curls. While Kourtney and Kim kept their hair its natural nearly-black color, Khloé, 35, ditched her platinum blonde hue and went back to brunette – but the switch-up wasn’t permanent.

Image zoom Greg Swales/KKW Fragrance

“It was a wig and it was all Kim’s vision,” Khloé says. “That curly hair is actually like my natural texture. Kim wanted us all to be cohesive in how we looked.”

Kim was inspired to do super curly, textured hair for the photoshoot so her 6-year-old daughter, North, could see her mom and aunts with hair like her own. “I thought it was really different. My daughter has really curly hair so it was really fun for her to see after the shoot and during the shoot when I was FaceTiming her just how much she loved that I had hair like hers,” Kim says.

And although Khloé “loved” being brunette “for the moment,” don’t expect to see her go back to the dark side anytime soon. “I don’t think I’m going to go back, but it was really fun to have the old me back for a second.”

When it came to formulating the scents, the sisters smelled each others and gave feedback to make sure “it was the best that it could be,” Kim says.

Kim, who created the Diamond perfume, wanted hers to be “a different take on a white floral,” she explains. “It has lots of tropical floral leaves and ylang oil. I love the smell of ylang-ylang. It sounds so funny, but it is just the best,” Kim says. “It also has a little bit of orange flower, lots of white musk and a little bit of coconut cream. So mine is just a really juicy white floral.”

The Pink Diamond perfume was made by Khloé, which she describes as a “really dreamy, seductive, warm fragrance.” The star adds, “It has a lot of pink tuberose, jasmine and lilac blossom.”

Image zoom kkw fragrance

As for Kourtney (“Last but not least!” she jokes in our interview), her Yellow Diamond scent is a mixture of “jasmine, magnolia and a little vanilla.” She says, “It’s very radiant and vibrant.”

Looking back on the experience, the sisters truly couldn’t be happier with how the three new KKW Fragrances turned out.

“It’s so perfect for me, Kourtney and Khloé since we haven’t really done a project together in so long. This is kind of being super nostalgic and going back to what we used to do together all the time as a trio,” Kim says. “We felt like, ‘This is so us back in the day.'”

The KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection launches on Friday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST at KKWFragrance.com.