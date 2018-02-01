Kim and Kourtney Kardashian can even manage to make an all-gray sweatsuit look stylish

Even the Kardashian sisters throw on an all-gray sweatsuit outfit to make a quick convenience store run.

Kim Kardashian West, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, went matchy matchy for their brief pit stop at the store, each sporting an oversized gray sweatshirt, matching sweatpants and white sneakers. But of course, the sisters even know how to make the most casual outfit look cool by posing with attitude in front of the store’s refrigerators.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian West posted the shot on her Instagram and poked fun at her older sister’s obsession with a healthy diet (she’s been dubbed the “health freak” of the family) by captioning the photo, “When you find out they don’t carry anything gluten free 😂.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Kardashian West noticeably went without her intricate “Bo Derek-inspired” cornrow braids in the photo, which sparked a wave of controversy on the Internet after the mom-of-three posted a series of racy photos from a shoot wearing them.

Image zoom Credit: Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Talk show host Wendy Williams also didn’t hold back her thoughts when it came to Kardashain West’s sexy photo spree.

“Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except drivel and feeble conversation,” Williams said on her talk show. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

“Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore,” Williams continued. “That would be like Cardi B returning to the pole on a Saturday night or something like that. There were a lot of racy pictures; We saw full boob… sure she has a beautiful body, but so what. Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way.”

But ultimately, it doesn’t seem like Kardashian West has a care in the world what the haters have to say.