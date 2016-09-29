Image zoom Credit: Getty; Splash News

Paris Fashion Week wouldn’t truly be Paris Fashion Week without a brief appearance by America’s first reality TV family. And, of course, where else in the world would they choose to make their runway-adjacent debut than sitting front row at the show of the designer whose apparel they wear almost exclusively every day of the week? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian attended the Balmain spring/summer 2017 show with their mother Kris Jenner in tow, wearing custom creations by the brand’s designer Olivier Rousteing that leave very little to the imagination.

The two eldest Kardashian sisters arrived to the event in ensembles that can really only be described as macramé couture. Kim wore a barely there bodysuit made out of a silver metallic woven fabric that appears to be completely sheer with large holes throughout, paired with a matching pair of Sophia Webster booties and a long duster worn only on her arms as is the new trend amongst celebs angling to show off her attire. She also appears to have changed her mind about those “sheer nipple vibes,” at least for today, wearing a nude colored strapless bra underneath her see-through apparel and demurely covering up her bottom half with an expertly positioned hand.

Kourtney chose to go with an equally flesh-baring look, wearing a sheer gold turtleneck bodysuit with a twist and her midriff and oblique cutouts paired with a gold loose knit duster similar to Kim’s but worn on her shoulders instead of just her forearms, finished with a black strappy sandals and a high ponytail.

Kris chose something a little more covered up than her two daughters, looking classic and chic in an all black, form-fitting outfit paired with a pewter colored silk jacket, a choker and oversize dark shades. Kris’ attire may appear very reserved compared to her offsprings body-showcasing designs, but never underestimate the dark horse of the FROW, we’re sure the KarJenner matriarch is just slowly building up to stepping out in a jaw-dropping gown of her own.