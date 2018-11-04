Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Wear Coordinating Black Dresses for ‘Sister Date’ in Los Angeles

Matching vibes!

Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney Kardashian both rocked monochromatic black looks while attending the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles.

At the glamorous event, Kim, 38, wore a plunging black gown with slightly asymmetrical straps across the chest, which showcased the reality star’s famous curves. Giving the look some extra va va voom, she wore her hair down and opted for a smokey eye look, accessorizing the outfit with a black cross necklace, heels and a small bag.

Opting for a slightly more subdued ensemble, her elder sister, 39, wore a floor-length halter gown with an almost completely open back. Forgoing any jewelry, Kourtney had her hair pulled back into a ponytail, and also carried a small black bag.

Sharing a behind the scenes shot of their coordinating looks online, Kourtney labeled the shot, “Sister date.”

Ever the supportive sister, Khloé Kardashian heaped on the praise in the comments section, writing, “I have some gorgeous ass sisters.”

Before making their big arrival, the KKW Beauty mogul also shared a short clip on her Instagram Story as the pair traveling to the event together.

“Hey guys, almost at LACMA,” Kardashian said, turning the camera around so her sister could fit into the shot.

“Having a sister night.”

The event just so happened to fall on the same date as their younger sister Kendall Jenner’s 23rd birthday, who was across the country in New York City at the time, celebrating with some of her pals.

Earlier this week, the two sisters also showed off coordinating looks at a completely different end of the color spectrum!

Although the famous family members all had multiple Halloween costumes this year, they all teamed up for their most epic sister Halloween costume to-date: Victoria’s Secret Angels.

In addition to sharing many glamorous shots of the sisters together in the sultry lingerie and white angel wings straight from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show archives, Kim shared a montage video featuring various clips of her sisters walking up and down a faux-catwalk. “I love u my sisters. Forever my angels,” she captioned the video.

The KKW Beauty mogul was the KarJenner sister who actually came up with the idea to do a group Angel costume for Halloween this year. “I wrote to my sisters a few months ago and was like, ‘Girls, let’s do a theme.’ I sent over a couple ideas, and I said we have to be Victoria’s Secret Angels. They all loved it,” Kardashian West told Refinery29.

She added, “We called Victoria’s Secret, and those are the original wings and outfits of the girls on the runway from the previous year. They have been so great to us and sent us the real runway looks,” she says. “It was such a special night, and it was so fun to do it all together.”