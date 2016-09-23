The Kardashians move in mysterious ways. Though we certainly try our best, most of the time the motives behind their choices, ranging from what they do all day to what they decide to wear out, might as well be CIA-level secrets for all we’re able to discern. But of course, without that certain air of mystique would we all be trying to keep up with them quite so frantically? So when Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney all got together on Thursday afternoon and decided to Snapchat themselves wearing royal blue hats that read “DILF,” while we weren’t surprised, we also genuinely had no idea what they’re trying to tell us. Until now.

The most famous family on TV took to their social media apps on Thursday, Snapchatting and Instagramming up a storm. After doling out Yeezys to those in the family who have been nice to her lately, Kim also handed out another gift to Khloé and Kourtney, the mysterious DILF hats in question. Kim posted a Snapchat wearing them, with Kourtney critiquing her use of video and her problematic angles, Kourtney then posted an Instagram of the three of them sporting their new headgear.

So who’s the DILF? Rob Kardashian. The sisters were celebrating their brother and his fiancée Blac Chyna’s baby shower.

But the Kardashian ladies weren’t the only ones getting gifts on Thursday night. Kylie Jenner also took her BFF Jordyn Woods out to dinner at the new CATCH in West Hollywood to celebrate her 19th birthday, gifting her with a massive cake and a Cartier Love bracelet featuring rainbow colored gem stones. For those who will remember that King Kylie is still embroiled in her own tumultuous escape from this particular piece of jewelry, the gift is particularly ironic. We suppose even birds locked in their own gilded cages still need company. All we know is we’ll be starting a “Free Jordyn” Change.org petition today if you’d care to join us.