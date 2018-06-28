Kim Kardashian West went all out when it came to getting Khloé Kardashian the perfect present in honor of her 34th birthday.

As a nod to Khloé’s popular nickname, Khlo-Money, Kim tracked down a Balenciaga chain shoulder bag completely covered in a dollar-bill print. (The bag has sold out, but similar styles retail for $2,250.)

“Okay look at this present Khloé is opening from me and Miss Northie,” Kim says on her Instagram story as Khloé unwraps the gift.

Once she opened the package, Khloé was immediately all smiles and showed off the present to her niece, North West.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“What! Do you know what this stands for?” she asks North in the video. “Khlo-Money! Do you know what my nickname is besides KoKo? Khlo-Money! Oh my god, this is so funny.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Kim wished her little sister a happy birthday on Instagram with a photo of their two daughters Chicago and True — 5 months old and 10 weeks old, respectively.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!” Kim captioned the photo, with their daughters both situated on Khloé’s lap. “This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart.”

She continued, “I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Your Comprehensive Guide to Every Swimsuit the Kardashian-Jenners Have Worn Over the Years

Khloé celebrated her birthday with a backyard dinner party alongside boyfriend Tristan Thompson, sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq. During the party, Kim took the opportunity to rebuild her social media relationship with Tristan after he had blocked her on Instagram amid his cheating scandal.

“All right guys, what do you think? It’s Khloé’s birthday, should I ask this guy to unblock me?” she asked fans on her Instagram story.

Tristan, who was in the background of Kim’s video began to laugh and said, “For Khloé’s birthday it’s only right. I got you.”

“Was that a yes?” Kim asked him, to which Thompson said, “Si.”

kim kardashian instagra story, june 27, 2018

Although a source told PEOPLE that Khloé’s reconciliation with the NBA star didn’t go over well with the KarJenner clan after he was caught cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter True, the family the “respects her decision” to stay with him.

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” the source said. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”