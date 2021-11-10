Kim Kardashian's SKIMs x Fendi Collection Makes $1 Million in 1 Minute

In addition to SKIMs signature lingerie, the collaboration — which launched Nov. 9 — also includes swimwear and apparel

Kim Kardashian West poses with an award during the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards

Kim Kardashian West's new SKIMs x Fendi collection is racking up jaw-dropping sales numbers.

The 41-year-old's latest collection, which made its debut on Tuesday, made a whopping $1 million within the first minute of its launch, PEOPLE confirms.

The collaboration is on track to become Kardashian's most successful launch for the brand, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news.

Representatives for SKIMS and Fendi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kardashian West first announced the special collaboration with the Italian fashion house in an interview with WSJ Magazine last month ahead of the publication's Innovator Awards.

The SKIMs x Fendi ready-to-wear collection features form-fitting dresses and tops that start at $950. Leggings retail for $1,100 and the collection also features a $2,950 puffer jacket just in time for winter. Of course, SKIMs signature underwear, shapewear and hosiery also got a Fendi revamp, printed with the collaboration logo.

Additionally, the collection includes: swimsuits in the logo print, and a leather wrap dress in eight shades selling for $4,200.

They then began discussing the collaboration in December of last year, and Kardashian West — who served as fit model for the collection — met Jones in Mexico in March for fitting sessions.

"I really like to be a fit model ... I need to feel it," she added. "I probably do so much more work than people assume, that might not even be necessary at this point. But I do it."

Kardashian West launched SKIMs back in September 2019. This past June, it was valued at $1.6 billion dollars. Its success is why the mogul was recognized at the annual Innovator Awards.

Kim Kardashian West and Kim Jones

The SKIMS founder stepped out for the Nov. 1 awards ceremony wearing a leather look from the new Fendi collab, raving about how far she's come with her business.

"Fifteen years ago when I was starting my career I could have never dreamed that I would have been getting an innovator award for brands," she said. "Back in the day I would have been the face of any brand if they would have asked me."

Looking back on the previous brands she partnered with before founding her own, Kardashian West said, "I did cupcakes to weight loss pills all at the same time. I'm just so grateful that I have my own brand now. I would do all of that and then wear shape wear on top. It was all contradictory."