Kim Kardashian was in full makeup when she fell fast asleep as hairstylist Chris Appleton worked on her hair

Kim Kardashian Jokingly Says She Hates Her Hairstylist After He Posts Photo of Her Sleeping

Kim Kardashian is sneaking in sleep whenever and wherever she can!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, was trolled by her hairstylist Chris Appleton on Monday when he posted a photo of the mom-of-four fast asleep mid-glam session.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian, leaning back in a salon chair, was in full makeup when she fell asleep, and the reality star's mouth fell open during her nap.

Appleton threw up a peace sign for the camera as he continued to work on her hair.

"I love u Kim," he captioned the candid picture.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian | Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage

The photo certainly caught Kardashian off-guard.

"I f–ing hate you!!! LOL You exhausted me!" Kardashian joked in the comments section.

Meanwhile, her friend and former boss Paris Hilton called her "Sleeping Beauty" in another comment.

The joke continued as Appleton changed his profile photo to the sleeping picture of the KKW Beauty mogul.

Kardashian had a good sense of humor about it, writing on Twitter, "OMG everyone's profile pics I'm crying!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The KUWTK star's mid-glam nap comes less than a month since she filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West.

Over the course of their relationship, the couple welcomed daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.

Image zoom Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's hairstylist Appleton also does glam for her oldest daughter.

"I'm always doing North's hair. She's like peeking over the glam session. I'll be like, 'North, you have to make an appointment.' And she's like, 'Okay.' I mean, I love doing it," Appleton told PEOPLE last week. "Kim just posted a picture when I [did] North's hair for that. North is very particular."