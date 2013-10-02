Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Looks like Kim Kardashian is back to her old style ways. The new mom continued her Paris Fashion Week parade Tuesday night in a dress clearly designed to get people talking.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Handpicked for her by designer pal Riccardo Tisci, Kardashian stunned (though whether it’s in a good or bad way is up to you) in a plunging black Givenchy gown, complete with triangle cutouts at the waist. She topped the look with a long oversize coat (not something you often see on ladies with ample, bronzed cleavage), soft blowout and on-trend burgundy lips at the Mademoiselle C cocktail party.

“Last night in Paris! This dress pulled off the runway from the Givenchy show! Styled by @riccardotisci17 & @crfashionbook for Carine’s film Mademoiselle C!” the star shared on Instagram, along with the below photo of her wearing the risqué design.



So where’s love Kanye West? We’re not sure, but it looks like Kardashian had a good time with her date (and designer) for the evening.

Kimye has been taking over PFW in their usual high-fashion manner, and their daughter North West has been gifted some serious designer duds.

Since the couple started dating, West’s high-fashion pals have taken Kardashian under their wing, most recently featuring her in a provocative photoshoot for Karl Lagerfeld styled by Tisci for Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book. Under Lagerfeld, Tisci and Roitfeld’s guidance, Kardashian’s style cred has gone way up — though we’re not sure we can say her clothing choices have gotten any less eyebrow-raising.

What do you think of Kim’s look? Would you have been into this dress even before she became a mom? Sound off below!