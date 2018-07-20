Another day, another Kardashian-curated outfit to add to your summer wardrobe. Or maybe not. Kim Kardashian West is here to show you where she lands on the socks with sandals debate: unsurprising she’s all for the polarizing trend.

Kardashian West stepped out with her sisters on Thursday in Los Angeles wearing an outfit similar to the rest of her go-to summer looks. She styled a black half-zip windbreaker paired with black 2XU bike shorts (her go-to bottom). But instead of heels or Yeezy sneakers, which she’d typically choose, the 37-year-old mom wore a pair of cushion-like Yeezy Season 6 slide sandals paired with an unexpected accessory: thick hiking socks. (KKW never lets the summer heat in California get in the way of a good season-pushing ensemble.)

To top off her athletic look, she wore her hair in a sky-high, waist-length ponytail and neutral makeup.

Dream team/BACKGRID

RELATED PHOTOS: See Every Eerily Accurate Kim Kardashian Clone (Including Paris Hilton!) for Yeezy Season 6

The media mogul has been on a Yeezy streak all summer, as she continues to be a walking billboard for her husband Kanye West’s line.

But she wasn’t alone in her sock-wearing outing. Kourtney and Khloé both joined their sister, with Kourtney in a lime green cropped tank, leather shorts, a small black and neon Louis Vuitton handbag and black sandals, all of which she showed off on Instagram.