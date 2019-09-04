Being married to a fashion designer has its perks. In Kim Kardashian West‘s case, it means she’s accumulated an enviable collection of Yeezy shoes, in nearly every single possible colorway, designed by husband Kanye West.

So, it’s no surprise that Kardashian West, 38, who calls herself the “most organized person ever,” designed an entire room in her $60 million Calabasas mansion to be a customized shoe closet filled with all of her Yeezys lined up in hyper-neat rows.

“I built a whole shoe closet for just my workout sneakers, basically just for all my Yeezys,” Kardashian West said on her Instagram Story as she panned through the closet.

But the star might need to figure other additional storage options for her sneakers as her collection continues to expand.

“Now I’m running out of room,” Kardashian West said. “I have every boot, every [Yeezy Boost] 350. This is when it starts to get fun when there’s like all the colorways. And then there’s like some OGs up there.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously told W that her decision to make her closets look “not too full” is purposeful. “First I had everything, and then I couldn’t sift through everything. So I have a process of editing,” she told the outlet.

Ultimately, she decided to keep older items in a separate storage facility to avoid cluttering up her zen closet space.

“All of my old clothes go into a storage facility that’s temperature controlled, and I have different sections, like one for all my Met Gala dresses. Each thing is in a garment bag with a photo of me at the event,” Kardashian West said. She even uses an app to keep track of all her designer pieces. “I have this app that has everything photographed and everything has a number so I can say, ‘Hey, this item was pulled.’ As we take things out, I log it out or log it back in,” the star said.

In 2017, Kardashian West gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her fashion archive and the special items she saved for daughter North West.

“Just all the things that I’ve worn,” she said, as she flipped through the various racks of dresses — all perfectly hung and labelled according to date and occasion.

“Remember all this stuff?” she asked before listing some of the looks. “Prince concert… look at this gown from the cover of Vogue from Alber Lanvin… my Met dress… I wore this to the Balmain show…”

“It’s all labelled,” she added, talking through more racks. “I wore this in Paris once… Vegas on my birthday… Art Basel…. Jay Leno… Do you remember this Grammy dress I wore? This Elton John Oscar party dress? Golden globes party…”

She even put aside some pieces that West wanted her to toss when he did the infamous closet cleanout on an episode of KUWTK in 2012.

“The fun part is I kept everything — all for memories,” Kardashian West said. “Even when Kanye thought he cleaned out my closet, I kept it all secretly for my daughter one day.”