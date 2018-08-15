Back at It! Kim Kardashian's Latest Yeezy Modeling Photo Is NSFW

Richard Kern / @richardkernstudio

Kim Kardashian West will do whatever it takes to support her husband Kanye West’s brand. And this time, it involves her nearly bare butt and not much else.

The mom-of-three is her husband’s ultimate muse and one of his most trusted models: she’s been parading around town in his Yeezy outfits for years. But in her latest gig for her West’s clothing line, she’s modeling much less fabric than her usual crop tops and bike shorts. The released the latest Yeezy campaign images on Tuesday, in which she’s wearing just an olive green thong and the new Butter shade of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers while lying face-down on a bed. And while the spotlight is on her pale yellow sneakers, her backside is also in full focus.

Of course, one photo wouldn’t be enough for the star. The week prior to the campaign launch, Kardashian West shared a more covered-up version of the look, which showed her lying on her back in the underwear, sneakers and a matching sports bra. She shared the photo on Instagram, captioning it, “Like butter. #Butter350’s #yeezy.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Modeled 9 Yeezy Outfits in a Day: ‘I Love Calabasas for Being My Runway’

And to no surprise, it gained a lot of attention on social media. Fans were quick to make memes of Kardashian West doing things like kicking soccer balls, boxing, laying on a stack of pancakes and more — many of which the star herself shared on her Instagram Stories. Actor Colton Haynes even went as far as manipulating a photo of his own body to mimic Kardashian West’s famous curves.

But Kardashian West isn’t the only model West used in the new photo series, although she is the only one posing without a top.

YouTube star Brad Hall appeared lying on his back, as did designer and Instagram star Sami Miro, and more.