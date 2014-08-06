Kim Kardashian Would Like to Lose Between 15 and 20 Pounds, In Case You Were Wondering
The new mom says she'd like to lose another 20 pounds
If you’re following Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram, her plethora of bikini photos (and bikini videos, and bikini selfies and bikini paparazzi photos repurposed as Instagram fodder and also nude veil-wearing portraits) may have led you to believe that the new mom is very happy with her post-baby body. Not so, the reality star says. In fact, she took to Twitter to share just how displeased she is and how much weight she’d like to lose.
Brian Prahl/Splash News Online
We’ll let Kardashian, who recently wore a bustier, high-waisted pants and a long silky duster to appear on television, share her weight loss thoughts in her own words, because she had a lot of them, and summarizing just wouldn’t do them justice.
And despite her very thorough Twitter commitment to dropping those 15 to 20 pounds Kardashian says she despises, sister Kylie Jenner, 16, almost immediately undermined Kardashian’s weight loss willpower by taking her to an Italian restaurant. “Ughhhh @kyliejenner is trying to make me eat carbs! #LaScalla,” Kardashian wrote on the below photograph of a dinner out with friends.
Will you support Kardashian on this weight loss journey? Do you have any other thoughts you’d like to share?
–Alex Apatoff