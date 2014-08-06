The new mom says she'd like to lose another 20 pounds

Kim Kardashian Would Like to Lose Between 15 and 20 Pounds, In Case You Were Wondering

Brian Prahl/Splash News Online

We’ll let Kardashian, who recently wore a bustier, high-waisted pants and a long silky duster to appear on television, share her weight loss thoughts in her own words, because she had a lot of them, and summarizing just wouldn’t do them justice.

And despite her very thorough Twitter commitment to dropping those 15 to 20 pounds Kardashian says she despises, sister Kylie Jenner, 16, almost immediately undermined Kardashian’s weight loss willpower by taking her to an Italian restaurant. “Ughhhh @kyliejenner is trying to make me eat carbs! #LaScalla,” Kardashian wrote on the below photograph of a dinner out with friends.

Will you support Kardashian on this weight loss journey? Do you have any other thoughts you’d like to share?