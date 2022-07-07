The SKIMS founder opens up about aging, never using fillers and her "sassier" blonde self in the new issue of Allure

Kim Kardashian Says She'd 'Do Anything to Look and Feel Youthful,' Denies Ever Getting Face Fillers

Kim Kardashian is leaning into her blonde alter ego — hard.

"I have different energy when I'm blonde," the SKIMS founder tells Allure for the magazine's August cover story. "I'm a totally different person… I'm sassier. I'm more confident as a blonde."

That's not to say a brunette Kardashian is any less powerful, though. In her opinion, brunette Kardashian is a "boss." Add long nails to the equation, and she has what she refers to as "b----- boss energy."

Kardashian famously dyed her hair blonde for the Met Gala to go with her Marilyn Monroe gown, saying in Kylie Jenner's Married to the Met video that she would "risk getting my hair to fall out" to fully commit to the look.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton helped her complete the transformation, which took 14 hours. She told Vogue in May of preparing her hair for fashion's biggest night, "I did want a physical change, too, so I thought I would wait and do it for this, so I'm spending a day straight dyeing my hair—14 hours straight!—to get it done."

The mogul dedicates that same mentality to all aspects of her business empire, beauty routine and at-home life.

She tells Allure that when it comes to her appearance and aging, she's "at peace" with not being perfect.

"I hate my hands — they're wrinkly and gross," Kardashian, 41, shares in the Allure cover interview. "But I've lived life and I've changed so many diapers with these hands and I've snuggled my babies with these hands, so I'm okay with them. [Getting older] doesn't mean that I won't strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you're like, 'Okay, my health is more important than anything else.'"

But even though she knows the aging process is natural, it doesn't mean that she won't do everything in her power to look and feel young for as long as she can. "It's hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful," she added.

Part of her quest to keep her skin glowing and tight is an extensive skin care routine that she is fully dedicated to. It's actually what inspired her nine-step skin care line SKKN by Kim. She told Allure that she wanted to create a collection based on her own routine, even though she doesn't necessarily do it every single day. "You have to have everything for a complete routine," she said of each piece in her SKKN collection.

Her routine is rounded out, though, by laser treatments that she indulges in after her kids — North, 9, Chicago, 6, Psalm, 4, and Saint, 3 — have all gone to bed for the night. "I really, genuinely care about looking good," she said. "I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above."

She makes time, though, because beauty is important to her — though she admitted that she's never had filler in her cheeks or lips and she doesn't have eyelash extensions. Kardashian just naturally looks that way. A bit of Botox in her forehead is all she has in her face.