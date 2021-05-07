The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided to ditch practical workout wear for something a little saucier

Kim Kardashian Rocks Icy Blonde Hair as She Works Out in a Revealing Black Swimsuit

Kim Kardashian is working on her fitness!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, posted a photo on Instagram Thursday of herself working out in a revealing black swimsuit.

The swimsuit featured a large cutout in the front, showing off Kim's toned stomach. The piece was extremely highcut whilst simultaneously dipping at the sides to show off the obliques she has been working so hard in the gym to achieve.

Kim also swapped her usual black hair for pin-straight icy platinum blonde locks that nearly reached her knees.

She kept the caption simple and cryptic, with only a puzzle piece emoji.

Kim received a ton of praise in the comments, including from her sister Khloé Kardashian, who wrote: "Ok now you are just playing with my emotions."

The SKIMS founder has been prepping for the bar exam since revealing in 2019 that she was working toward her licensure.

Last week, she posted a racy picture Thursday in a string bikini, seated at a table outside filled with her laptop, textbooks and flashcards.

"Studying in the Sun ☀️ 📚," the mom-of-four captioned the image as she gears up to take the bar exam.

"What law school is this??? Asking for a friend? LOL," her friend Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban teased in the comments section.

kim kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/instagram

The mogul is behind KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKIMS and recently filed a trademark for Skkn by Kim (covering the skincare, hair care, nail care and supplements categories).

However, she told WWD recently that she won't start another business until she has earned her license to practice law.

"I want to finish that, before I connect with something else," she told the outlet.

A source told PEOPLE in December that the KKW Beauty founder is "very focused on work and causes."