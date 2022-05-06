The reality star wore the emerald sequin Norman Norell dress that the late Hollywood icon donned for the 1962 Golden Globes

Kim Kardashian Changes into Second Marilyn Monroe Dress After the Met Gala — See The Photos

It's a full time job keeping up with Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe Met Gala content.

The mogul revealed on Instagram Friday that she changed into another iconic gown from Marilyn Monroe's private collection — the emerald sequin Norman Norell dress that the late screen icon wore to the Golden Globes in 1962.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe's Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite," Kardashian shared alongside photos of the gown. "In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn's iconic green sequined gown."

"Further into my research I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was non other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned," she added.

Kardashian concluded that it will "forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night" while thanking Leatham (celebrity florist and Kardashian family friend), Heritage Auctions and Barbara Zweig.

It remains unclear whether or not Kardashian actually wore Monroe's original gown, or a replica.

In an earlier interview with Vogue, the star revealed she had a "replica" of Monroe's 1962 Golden Globes dress, adding, "I think I might just wear that one to eat pizza in my hotel room."

Monroe historian Scott Fortner, who boasts one of the world's largest private collections of the late star's personal property, took to his Instagram account to question if the green dress was actually the original.

"Who is it that actually owns Marilyn's 1962 Golden Globes gown? First you say it was @juliens_auctions then you updated your post to say it was @heritageauctions," the account shared on Friday.

"But I think you think we forgot that you said you have a replica of it yourself, as quoted in your May 2 interview with @voguemagazine," it added.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Confirms Dramatic Diet to Wear Marilyn Monroe's Dress to Met Gala with Pete Davidson

For the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, Kardashian stepped out in Monroe's famed "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson, marking their Met couple debut.



"The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What's the most American thing you can think of? And that's Marilyn Monroe," Kardashian told Vogue.



She added, "For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang 'Happy Birthday,' to JFK, it was that look."



Monroe reportedly had to be sewn into the Jean Louis-designed gown prior to her very sexy performance for President John F. Kennedy on May 19, 1962, at a Madison Square Garden fundraiser, just three months before she died.



RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She'd 'Risk' Her Hair Falling Out for Her Platinum Blonde Met Gala Look

Following the event, Kardashian has received some criticism from critics for wearing Monroe's iconic dress to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala.