From being buttoned-up in a boardroom to rocking a bikini on the beach, Kim Kardashian wants to prove "you can do it all"

When Kim Kardashian first entered the new phase of her life as an aspiring lawyer, she decided to start cutting back on her signature sexy Instagram shoots. But after giving it some thought, Kardashian, 40, realized she still wants to show a little bit of skin now and then, even when she earns her JD degree.

"I've thought about this. Then I thought, you can do it all. You can do whatever you want," Kardashian said during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special airing Thursday night on E!.

She remembered a time when she first visited the White House in 2018 to advocate for criminal justice reform after she had just recently posted a revealing bikini pic.

"I was like, 'I just posted a bikini pic. I hope they're not looking at my Instagram while I'm, you know, in here!' And then I thought, you know what, you gotta be you," the SKIMS mogul said.

Kardashian explained that it is "so freeing" to proudly embrace her body and show it off to the world. "Like, f--k I'm 40 and I'm in the best shape of my life and I want to post a bikini studying if I want to," she said. "There's something empowering about that."

Still, now that the star is a mom to daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, she is more cognizant of how risqué she goes on social media. "I also don't want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they're in high school and I'm the embarrassing mom that's like posing in selfies in bikinis," Kardashian said. "There will be limits."

Kim Kardashian Bikini Photo Instagram April 2021 https://www.instagram.com/p/CNKzMIYg6Sp/?igshid=mjw22uq6s8ns Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

All the Kardashian sisters love taking sultry swimsuit photos, so it's no surprise that before posting on social media, they always consult with one another via group text to get pic approval.

"We have group chats and Kim will continuously send the photo on [it]," Khloé Kardashian said. "I think we just do what we're comfortable with. There's a lot of things that some might do that I'm not as comfortable showing but and I'm sure vice versa so we just support each other for what we do." But sometimes, the sisters shut down a photo they think is "too much."

"There was a photo I wanted to post from my last trip and I listened to them. But it's National Peach Day soon and I was debating [posting it]," Kim laughed.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In a November 2019 New York magazine cover story, Kardashian opened up about having an "awakening" when she noticed she couldn't look at Instagram without stumbling across super-revealing photos of women on her feed. "I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time," the star said.