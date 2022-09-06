Kim Kardashian Is Almost Unrecognizable Rocking Bleached Brows and a Jockstrap in New Pics

“I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable,” Kardashian tells Interview about her changing looks in a new interview

Published on September 6, 2022
Kim Kardashian brows
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian looks virtually unrecognizable in the September issue of Interview magazine.

The SKIMS founder, 41, opened up about her chameleonic fashion persona to the outlet, while sporting bleached brows and posing in a jockstrap with her jeans down revealing her backside, on the "American Dream"-themed cover.

In a Q&A with the magazine's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, Kardashian offered her perspective on style as someone who wears a number of hats herself — mother of four, law student, model and businesswoman.

"There's so many people that I look at and I'm like, 'Oh my god. I love how they dress.' Or, 'I love that. That's so fresh.' I get it," she said.

She continued, "And then for me, I can find things that could be so simple, and that a lot of people, a lot of girls, can connect to—and that is very sellable. The things I wear seem realistic. There's an easy way to find a similar item or a solution to wear something similar, and I think that may be what resonates. It feels attainable."

But even Kardashian gets jitters about being in the fashion spotlight, especially at the Met Gala. While she relayed that her Marilyn Monroe dress this year was "such a glamour goal," her masked look at the 2021 edition was not initially so much.

"That was a scary moment for me. I was like, 'I don't get it. Why am I covering my face for the Met?' she recalled. "And then I was talked into it, and was like, 'It's a costume ball. You have to go with the full vision, and the full vision was to be covered from head to toe and still be recognizable as a silhouette of myself.' So, there was a lot behind it, and the one thing I love is trusting my team. I've gotten really good at that. It takes off so much pressure.

MET Gala 2021 <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>
Theo Wargo/Getty

The star relied on her own vision, however, for the Interview shoot.

"Oh my god. I loved it. Working with Nadia Lee [Cohen]—we just vibe so well when we shoot together," she said. "She's the first photographer that I've really gone full force with. The team was like, 'No jockstrap.' And I'm like, 'Come on. This is what I do.' I do best when I'm ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I'm glad we did it."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> brows
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She continued, "I trust myself in the sense of, I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable. But, every once in a while, someone will be like, 'Trust me. This looks good.' Sometimes it does, and sometimes it doesn't, and you just have to roll with it. It's not that serious. I care a lot, but I also can't let it consume me. Sometimes there's bad angles, bad lighting. You can't control it all."

