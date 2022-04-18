Kim Kardashian Wishes Sister Kourtney a Happy Birthday with a Series of Twinning Swimsuit Photos
Kourtney Kardashian is feeling the birthday love from her family.
Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated the Poosh founder's 43rd birthday on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of the duo posing on the beach in their coordinating royal blue SKIMS swimsuits. Kourtney wore the brand's classic scoop neck one piece (giving off a Baywatch vibe) while the SKIMS founder herself donned a biker short-sports bra set in the same cobalt hue.
"Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands," Kim captioned the photo, adding, "They just aren't on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!"
Kourtney replied to the post with an equally heartwarming comment "I love you so much! We keep growing and evolving and learning together!" she wrote.
Kim and Kourtney are known to love a twinning outfit moment.
In 2020, the two matched in goth inspired costumes (complete with latex body suits, wigs cut with blunt bangs, and purple lipstick). During Paris Fashion Week in 2019, the sisters coordinated in a number of looks including head-to-toe latex Balmain ensembles and lots of metal mesh. Back in 2018, the pair coordinated in a more comfortable yet still cute option with great sweat set as they snapped outfit photos inside a convenience store.
Kourtney's birthday marks the culmination of an exciting Aries season for the star filled with many milestones.
Earlier this month, the mother of three and fiancé to musician Travis Barker, 46, tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel (without a marriage license) shortly after attending the 64th Grammy Awards. The couple rocked matching leather biker jackets which Kourtney wore over a vintage Versace bustier decorated with a cross from the house's fall/winter 2021 collection.
To commemorate the occasion, Kourtney posted a photo dump on Instagram showing an inside look at the couple's spontaneous night.
"Once upon a time in a land far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic nigh and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she captioned the post. "Practice makes perfect."
Her birthday also follows the debut of the Kardashian-Jenner's new Hulu series — The Kardashians — where she attended the red carpet premiere with her son Reign, 7 and the Blink-182 drummer alongside his son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.