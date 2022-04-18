Kim Kardashian Wishes Sister Kourtney a Happy Birthday with a Series of Twinning Swimsuit Photos

Kim Kardashian , 41, celebrated the Poosh founder's 43rd birthday on Instagram , sharing a series of snaps of the duo posing on the beach in their coordinating royal blue SKIMS swimsuits. Kourtney wore the brand's classic scoop neck one piece (giving off a Baywatch vibe) while the SKIMS founder herself donned a biker short-sports bra set in the same cobalt hue.

"Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands," Kim captioned the photo, adding, "They just aren't on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!"