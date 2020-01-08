Kim Kardashian Wishes Fans a 'Late' Happy New Year with a Sexy SKIMS Underwear Snap

It may be a new decade, but Kim Kardashian West is still showing skin on Instagram.

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has opened up about toning down the number of risqué skin-baring pics she posts on social media, she made an exception to wish fans a Happy New Year.

“A little late but Happy New Year,” Kardashian West, 39, said while posing in the SKIMS Triangle Bralette ($32) and SKIMS Thong ($19) from her SKIMS Solutionwear line.

But while Kardashian West will show her curves and cleavage in a SKIMS photoshoot, she doesn’t see herself sharing as many thong bikini photos as she had in the past.

“I guess I just don’t care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini,” Kardashian West said in an interview with New York magazine last November. “I think I’m evolving to where I don’t feel the need to want to keep up.”

Spending time visiting President Donald J. Trump and politicians at the White House to advocate for prison reform also changed Kardashian West’s perspective on how she dresses.

“I also did think, like, ‘Okay, I’m here in the White House and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie. And I was thinking, I hope they don’t see this.’ I have to go back there next week,” she told the magazine.

Kardashian West also started to reconsider how she dressed when her husband Kanye West initially disapproved of her 2019 Met Gala dress design since it had fake nipples attached to it (they were ultimately removed before she hit the red carpet).

“I’m not sure if we actually put that part into that fight [on KUWTK],” the reality star said in an interview on The Real. “So, he was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there so we did have that discussion.”

She added: “I obviously want to be appropriate for my children and there’s enough for them to see already. I could tone it down a little bit. I totally compromise.”