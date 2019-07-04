Kim Kardashian Wins $2.7M in Lawsuit Against Fashion Company Ripping Off Her Looks: Report

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West JJOliverMax025/Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian West has reportedly won her lawsuit against a fast fashion company she accused of using her likeness to sell knockoff designs.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was awarded $2.7 million in damages in her suit against Missguided USA, TMZ and the BBC report.

Kardashian West, 38, sued the company in February after expressing her displeasure with companies who turn around dresses and other outfits she wears into similar designs of their own on the cheap, sometimes within hours.

The star accused Missguided USA of ripping off her face, body and name to sell their products.

“Missguided has repeatedly used Kardashian’s name and likeness without permission on its social media platforms to promote the sale of its clothing,” the judge ruled, according to TMZ.

Page Six reports that Missguided frequently used photos of the KKW mogul, and would regularly tag her in social media posts, even dedicating entire landing pages on its website to Kardashian-inspired designs.

In February, Kardashian West showed off a shimmery gold dress on social media, and begged fast fashion companies to avoid ripping it off.

“Going through old fitting pics & found this gold look that Kanye made for me for my Miami trip last summer,” she wrote. “P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off? 😂”

Unfortunately for Kardashian West, Missguided replied in two hours with a similar look of their own.

“The devil works hard but Missguided works harder @kimkardashian,” the Instagram caption that featured the dress read.

Kardashian West’s winnings reportedly came via a default judgment, as Missguided USA did not respond to her lawsuit. Page Six reports she originally sought damages in excess of $10 million.

Missguided USA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The star expanded on her feelings toward fast fashion companies in a lengthy Twitter thread in February after her vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler dress was ripped off by Fashion Nova less than 24 hours after she wore it to the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

“It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas,” she wrote.

“I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent,” the reality star said.

Kardashian West ended her fast fashion shutdown by giving her fans a piece of advice: “So, as always, don’t believe everything you read and see online. I don’t have any relationships with these sites. I’m not leaking my looks to anyone, and I don’t support what these companies are doing.”