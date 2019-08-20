Kim Kardashian West will do just about anything for the shot. That’s probably why the media mogul dared to walk a Bahamas beach covered with feral pigs — and it looks almost identical to the Bahamian island where the infamous scene of models swimming with the pigs in Fyre Festival’s star-studded commercial was filmed.

Kim, 39, posted a clip on her Instagram Story walking near the water at what appeared to be Pig Beach in the Bahamas while a vacation with Khloé Kardashian, La La Anthony and all of their kids. Wearing a tie-dye top, cheeky bikini bottoms and small sunglasses, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star walked down the beach near the wild pigs while making sure not to get too close to them.

“No, no, no! Piggy there, piggy there!” Kim yelled as she pointed at the pigs —known to bite if you get too close — and directed them to walk away from her.

In the background of the video, someone else can be heard saying, “They won’t do anything.”

But Kim wasn’t quite convinced. “I know but I saw something on the news,” she replied, possibly referencing the viral video of Venezuelan model Michelle Lewin getting bit by the boar in the butt on the same beach.

Kim also revealed in her Instagram story that she “was scared” of being around the animals.

Image zoom

Khloé, 35, seemed a little more daring, and posed in the water while holding 16-month-old daughter True on her hip as they stood mere feet away from the pigs.

Image zoom

“True is still processing how she feels about the pigs 🐷,” Khloé captioned her sunny images taken at the celeb-loved spot. “I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It’s early.”

Though Pig Beach has become a popular attraction for tourists looking to interact with local wildlife while visiting the Bahamas, Lewin’s video clip showing one pig nipping at her butt left many wondering how safe it can be.

Image zoom Michelle Lewin/Instagram

She also posted a pic of the bite marks afterward, which showed two visibly red areas on her butt.

Image zoom Michelle Lewin/Instagram

Another model to experience the not-so-lovely side of the wild pigs was supermodel Chanel Iman, during a photo shoot for the Fyre Festival commercial.

Image zoom Netflix

“I don’t like going to that island to see those pigs cause they really, really will bite you,” Iman told PEOPLE about shooting on Great Exuma island. “If you see the Hulu documentary I am like running, I am jumping in the boat because I don’t want anything to do with getting bit or getting hurt by the pigs.”

She added, “I know a lot of the girls are picking up the pigs, holding them, but like it just wasn’t something that I wanted to do.”