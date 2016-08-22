In case you’ve somehow managed to miss the non-stop, oiled-up, break the internet twerk-a-thon that has been Kim Kardashian West’s most recent girls trip, the mobile mogul just spent the past week in Mexico with her kids and two of her closest pals. But when not playing with her two adorable children on the beach, the reality star was busy reliving every collegiate spring break moment she ever missed out on, even entering in a wet t-shirt contest of one.

And as any sorority girl worth her sea salt hairspray could tell you, while those crisp, white bikinis may look fresh posted up beachside, water is their kryptonite, instantly turning them completely sheer. But clearly Kim learned a lesson from her good friend Beyoncé and made her see-through lemons into selfie lemonade.

The Selfish author posed for an all-white selfie with her pals Steph Shep and Golden Barbie a.k.a Jasmine Sanders, wearing white thong briefs and a white t-shirt which appears to have mysteriously gotten wet leading to a low-key #FreeTheNipple moment. A moment that we, personally, can’t wait to relive all over again when it hits shelves as an update to her art book this fall.