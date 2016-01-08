Kim Kardashian West's Post-Baby Style Is All About the Fur (and French Braids!)

Just one month after welcoming her second child, son Saint, Kim Kardashian West stepped out for the first time in what we’re now calling her post-pregnancy uniform: an oversize black sweatshirt and matching leggings, complete with her go-to accessories of the moment — a fur coat and French braids.

Image zoom



Splash News

The TV personality and mom of two ventured to the doctor’s office in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, marking her first public appearance since giving birth to Saint.

We’re guessing the hoodie belongs to her husband Kanye West, but that coat and those heels are 100% Kim. The star has also been sporting the same French braided hairstyle since welcoming Saint. Why? Unclear. But probably because it requires little maintenance.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian West has sported what we’re referring to as a glam athleisure look.

For Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party, the star also wore her braids, paired with a sheer top and similar black fur coat. On New Year’s Eve, she celebrated with a with a selfie (of course), and her braids and favorite hoodie were still going strong.

Over the holidays, Kardashian West said she wore her hair in tight plaits to match her 2 1/2-year-old daughter North, who also sported a pair of baby twists for the big Christmas bash.

“North wanted her hair braided just like mine so we matched the whole night,” she shared on her website.

Are you a fan of Kim’s post-baby style? Share below!